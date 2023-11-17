Halifax International Security Forum opens today with focus on Ukraine war

National Defence Minister Bill Blair speaks with reporters in the Foyer of the House of Commons, in Ottawa, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 17, 2023 3:00 am.

Last Updated November 17, 2023 3:12 am.

HALIFAX — About 300 delegates are gathering today in Halifax for the city’s annual forum on global security.

Most of the sessions are about the war in Ukraine, but Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel and the resulting Israeli military’s invasion of the Gaza Strip will be covered.

Attending the three-day Halifax International Security Forum is Ehud Barak, Israel prime minister from 1999 to 2001, who will participate in a discussion on Saturday.

The first plenary on Friday is titled, “Making the World Safe Again: Victory in Ukraine” and will include Canadian Defence Minister and conference host Bill Blair.

Also scheduled to attend are United States Senators James Risch and Jeanne Shaheen, U.S. special representative for Ukraine’s economic recovery Penny Pritzker, and Roger Carstens, special presidential envoy for hostage affairs.

Forum president Peter Van Praagh said in a news release Thursday that he deliberately chose to keep the focus of the event on Ukraine, not the war in the Gaza Strip, because switching the theme would have played into the agenda of non-democratic nations.

“Now (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is working to shift the world’s democracies’ attention — and their generous support for Ukraine — to other theatres,” he said.

“The world’s democracies must come together to stop this multi-front attack.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'My heart sunk': Brampton mayor speaks out after man dies in tent outside former Peel shelter
'My heart sunk': Brampton mayor speaks out after man dies in tent outside former Peel shelter

There is a growing wave of concern over the housing crisis in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) in the wake of an asylum seeker's death as a result of being forced to sleep at an encampment outside of a former...

8h ago

Vaughan community centre evacuated due to potential threat
Vaughan community centre evacuated due to potential threat

An Islamic community centre in Vaughan was evacuated due to what police called a potential threat. York Regional Police said they responded to the community centre near Bathurst Street and Ner Israel...

4h ago

Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack
Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack

Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the killing of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. The jury delivered its...

6h ago

Toronto private school teacher facing sexual assault charge
Toronto private school teacher facing sexual assault charge

A Toronto private school teacher has been arrested and charged with the alleged sexual assault of one of his 18-year-old students. On October 31, 2023, authorities were called to TAIE International...

9h ago

Top Stories

'My heart sunk': Brampton mayor speaks out after man dies in tent outside former Peel shelter
'My heart sunk': Brampton mayor speaks out after man dies in tent outside former Peel shelter

There is a growing wave of concern over the housing crisis in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) in the wake of an asylum seeker's death as a result of being forced to sleep at an encampment outside of a former...

8h ago

Vaughan community centre evacuated due to potential threat
Vaughan community centre evacuated due to potential threat

An Islamic community centre in Vaughan was evacuated due to what police called a potential threat. York Regional Police said they responded to the community centre near Bathurst Street and Ner Israel...

4h ago

Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack
Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack

Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the killing of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. The jury delivered its...

6h ago

Toronto private school teacher facing sexual assault charge
Toronto private school teacher facing sexual assault charge

A Toronto private school teacher has been arrested and charged with the alleged sexual assault of one of his 18-year-old students. On October 31, 2023, authorities were called to TAIE International...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Rain on the way, wintry weather to follow this weekend
Rain on the way, wintry weather to follow this weekend

The stretch of sunshine will temporarily end on Friday and make way for rain. This precedes a drop in temperatures slated for the weekend, with the first taste of snow possible next week.

8h ago

2:57
Asylum seeker found dead outside of Mississauga shelter
Asylum seeker found dead outside of Mississauga shelter

Peel region officials call on the federal government for assistance after asylum seeker was found down sleeping outside shelter.

9h ago

1:54
79-year-old charged in alleged vehicle attack in North York
79-year-old charged in alleged vehicle attack in North York

79-year-old Ciro Garofano has been charged with murder & attempted murder after allegedly intentionally driving into three people at a North York apartment complex.

9h ago

4:01
Elderly man charged with murder after allegedly striking people with a vehicle
Elderly man charged with murder after allegedly striking people with a vehicle

Police have charged an elderly man with first-degree murder after he allegedly intentionally ran over three family members with his vehicle at a North York apartment building. Faiza Amin has the latest from the scene.

14h ago

2:09
North York driver intentionally struck 3 pedestrians, killing 1: police
North York driver intentionally struck 3 pedestrians, killing 1: police

Toronto police say an elderly male driver intentionally struck multiple pedestrians in North York on Wednesday afternoon, killing a woman and injuring two others. Michelle Mackey has the latest from investigators.
More Videos