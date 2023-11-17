Honda recalls nearly 250K vehicles because bearing can fail and cause engines to run poorly or stall

By The Associated Press

Posted November 17, 2023 10:41 am.

Last Updated November 17, 2023 10:56 am.

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling nearly 250,000 vehicles in the U.S. because bearings can fail, causing the engines to stall and increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall covers certain 2018 and 2019 Honda Pilot SUVs and Odyssey minivans and some 2017 and 2019 Ridgeline pickup trucks. Also affected are certain 2015 to 2020 Acura TLX cars and some 2016 to 2020 Acura MDX SUVs.

Honda says in documents posted Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that connecting rod bearings in the engine can wear and seize due to a manufacturing error, damaging the engines. The engines could run improperly or stall while being driven, increasing the risk of a fire, crash or injury.

The automaker says in documents that it has 1,450 warranty claims due to the problem but no reports of injuries.

Dealers will inspect and repair or replace the engines if needed. Owners will be notified by mail starting Jan. 2.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Toronto police seize nearly $100M in cocaine, crystal meth in 'staggering' record drug bust
Toronto police seize nearly $100M in cocaine, crystal meth in 'staggering' record drug bust

Toronto police announced the results of a major investigation that they say resulted in the largest seizure of illicit drugs in the force's history. Police say the investigation, dubbed 'Project Finito,'...

16m ago

TTC proposes eliminating double fares between GO Transit, other GTA transit agencies
TTC proposes eliminating double fares between GO Transit, other GTA transit agencies

Commuters who use the TTC and another transit agency to get in and out of the GTA could soon find themselves paying one single fare in the new year. A report going before the TTC board at its meeting...

23m ago

Man caught driving after 9 lifetime driving bans gets hefty jail time: Peel police
Man caught driving after 9 lifetime driving bans gets hefty jail time: Peel police

Peel Regional Police are applauding a hefty jail sentence for a man who was caught driving in Toronto despite being the subject of nine lifetime driving bans, saying he showed a "blatant disregard for...

33m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Grey Cup fever, film festivals, and the holiday season gets into full swing
Weekend need-to-know: Grey Cup fever, film festivals, and the holiday season gets into full swing

Movie buffs will have their pick of the litter as several film festivals are happening this weekend across the city and pet owners will have a chance to get a photo with Santa at the Toronto Christmas...

3h ago

