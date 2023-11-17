In death, one cancer patient helps to erase millions in medical debt

By Tom Murphy, The Associated Press

Posted November 17, 2023 12:49 pm.

Last Updated November 17, 2023 12:56 pm.

A New York City woman who died Sunday from cancer has raised enough money to erase millions of dollars in medical debt with a posthumous plea for help.

Casey McIntyre told followers in a social media message posted by her husband that she had arranged to buy the medical debt of others as a way of celebrating her life.

McIntyre wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that “if you’re reading this I have passed away.”

“I loved each and every one of you with my whole heart and I promise you, I knew how deeply I was loved,” the 38-year-old wrote. The posts included a link to a fundraising campaign started through the nonprofit RIP Medical Debt.

McIntyre’s husband, Andrew Rose Gregory, posted the messages on Tuesday, and the campaign quickly blew past its $20,000 goal. It had raised about $140,000 by Friday afternoon, or enough to buy around $14 million in medical debt.

Gregory said his wife had good health insurance and received great care at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Even so, the couple saw some “terrifying” charges on paperwork for her care, he said.

“What resonated for me and Casey is, you know, there’s good cancer treatment out there that people can’t afford,” he said. “Instead of dreaming of a cure for cancer, what if we could just help people who are being crushed by medical debt?”

Patients in the U.S. healthcare system can quickly rack up big bills that push them into debt even if they have insurance. This is especially true for people who wind up hospitalized or need regular care or prescriptions for chronic health problems.

A 2022 analysis of government data from the nonprofit KFF estimates that nearly 1 in 10 U.S. adults owe at least $250 in medical debt. That total of roughly 23 million people includes 11 million who owe more than $2,000.

RIP Medical Debt erases debt purchased from hospitals, other health care providers and the secondary debt market. It buys millions of dollars of debt in bundles for what it says is a fraction of the original value.

The nonprofit says every dollar donated buys about $100 in debt, and it aims to help people with lower incomes. Spokesman Daniel Lempert said the organization has never had a campaign where someone plans for it to start after their death.

McIntyre, who was a book publisher, started treatment for ovarian cancer in 2019. She spent about three months in the hospital over the past year, her husband said.

The Brooklyn couple started planning for her memorial and the debt-buying campaign after she almost died in May. They were inspired by a video they saw of North Carolina churchgoers burning about $3 million in medical debt.

McIntyre spent the last five months in home hospice care, giving her what Gregory calls a “bonus summer.” She went on beach trips and spent time with their family, including the couple’s 18-month-old daughter, Grace.

“Casey was very, very sick at the end of her life, and she couldn’t finish everything she wanted to finish,” Gregory said. “But I knew she wanted to do this memorial and debt jubilee. So I set that up and … did it the way I thought she would have wanted.”

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Tom Murphy, The Associated Press

Police evacuate Jewish school in North York after threat was received
Police evacuate Jewish school in North York after threat was received

Toronto police are investigating after a threat was made against a Jewish high school in North York. Investigators say students at Tanenbaum Community Hebrew Academy of Toronto on Wilmington Avenue...

DEVELOPING

27m ago

Toronto police seize nearly $100M in cocaine, crystal meth in 'staggering' record drug bust
Toronto police seize nearly $100M in cocaine, crystal meth in 'staggering' record drug bust

Toronto police announced the results of a major investigation that they say resulted in the largest seizure of illicit drugs in the force's history. Police say the investigation, dubbed 'Project Finito,'...

1h ago

Man caught driving after 9 lifetime driving bans gets hefty jail time: Peel police
Man caught driving after 9 lifetime driving bans gets hefty jail time: Peel police

Peel Regional Police are applauding a hefty jail sentence for a man who was caught driving in Toronto despite being the subject of nine lifetime driving bans, saying he showed a "blatant disregard for...

2h ago

TTC proposes eliminating double fares between GO Transit, other GTA transit agencies
TTC proposes eliminating double fares between GO Transit, other GTA transit agencies

Commuters who use the TTC and another transit agency to get in and out of the GTA could soon find themselves paying one single fare in the new year. A report going before the TTC board at its meeting...

1h ago

