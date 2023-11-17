DEVELOPING

Police evacuate Jewish school in North York after threat was received

Exterior view of Tanenbaum Community Hebrew Academy of Toronto
Exterior view of Tanenbaum Community Hebrew Academy of Toronto (CHAT) Photo courtesy The Canadian Jewish News.

By John Marchesan

Posted November 17, 2023 12:32 pm.

Last Updated November 17, 2023 12:41 pm.

Toronto police are investigating after a threat was made against a Jewish high school in North York.

Investigators say students at Tanenbaum Community Hebrew Academy of Toronto on Wilmington Avenue have been evacuated as a precaution after a threat was received at the school just before 11:30 a.m. Friday.

No further details were provided as to the nature of the threat.

Police K9 units were on the scene to assist investigators in their search of the school for any threats.

This is the same school which was the focus of a hate-crime investigation last month after online threats were received. In that instance, two teens and a man were charged with making threats after a group of Jewish students were threatened outside the school.

Police forces across the GTA have increased patrols around Jewish communities as well as cultural centres, synagogues, mosques and other places of worship in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war in the Middle East.

