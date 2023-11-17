Joe Burrow is out for the rest of the season with a torn ligament in his throwing wrist, Bengals say

FILE - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right hand after an apparent injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Baltimore. Burrow will be out the rest of the season due to a torn ligament in his right wrist, the team announced Firday, Nov. 17. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted November 17, 2023 3:36 pm.

Last Updated November 17, 2023 3:43 pm.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be out the rest of the season due to a torn ligament in his right wrist, the team announced Friday.

Coach Zac Taylor said the injury would require surgery. Burrow left the Bengals game in the second quarter of a 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.

When Burrow tried practice throws on the sideline, the ball slipped out of his hand as the quarterback winced. Burrow then went to the locker room and looked frustrated.

This is the second time in Burrow’s four-year NFL career he has suffered a season-ending injury in Week 11. He tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee during a game against Washington in 2020.

Burrow was 11 of 17 for 101 yards and a touchdown when he left. Backup Jake Browning replaced him and will likely be the starter for the rest of the season.

Cincinnati is 5-5 after two-straight losses. The NFL will investigate why Cincinnati did not list Burrow on the team’s injury report, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the review is not being publicly discussed.

The Bengals had posted and later deleted a video on social media that showed Burrow getting off a team bus with his hand in what appeared to be a soft cast.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

The Associated Press




