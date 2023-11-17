Logan Airport ‘not an appropriate place’ for migrants arriving daily, Massport CEO says

Haitian immigrants Petterly Jean-Baptiste, left, and his wife Leonne Ysnardin, right, ride aboard a van, in Boston, as they are transported with their children to a shelter in Quincy, Mass., Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. Across the region, advocates relied on a patchwork of temporary shelters including churches, hospital waiting rooms and even airport lounges after Massachusetts' emergency shelter system hit a state-imposed limit of 7,500 families last week. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted November 17, 2023 11:56 am.

Last Updated November 17, 2023 12:13 pm.

BOSTON (AP) — About 20 to 25 migrants are arriving daily at Boston’s Logan Airport, the head of the airport operator said Friday, with some seen camping out temporarily in baggage claim and elsewhere before trying to find a spot in the state’s overburdened shelter system.

But Massport interim CEO Ed Freni told reporters that the airport is “not an appropriate place” for migrants to stay, even as some were seen sleeping at the facility as the state grapples with the shelter crisis.

“When they come to Logan we meet them and we try to assist them, but we have to emphasize that Logan is not an appropriate place to house people,” Freni told reporters. The airport works with partners to transport the migrants to welcome centers and is looking to “other solutions in the future,” Freni said.

This week, Massachusetts lawmakers did not approve $250 million in emergency aid for the shelter system.

Massachusetts’ emergency shelter system hit a state-imposed limit of 7,500 families last week, and migrant advocates are relying on a patchwork of temporary shelters, including churches, hospital waiting rooms and even airport lounges. Because the shelter system is full, some homeless people have had to be put on a waiting list.

A new work authorization clinic is serving several hundred shelter residents per day. The clinic at Camp Curtis Guild, a Massachusetts National Guard training site in Reading, helps migrants obtain work authorization in the hopes of easing the strain on shelters.

State lawmakers who failed to approve a supplemental budget embarked for the Thanksgiving break with no plans to formally convene again for votes until the new year.

Lawmakers could approve additional spending in informal sessions before year’s end, but legislative rules make it easier to derail bills during informal sessions.

