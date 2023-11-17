Man caught driving after 9 lifetime driving bans gets hefty jail time: Peel police

Peel Regional Police are applauding a hefty jail sentence for a man who was caught driving in Toronto despite being the subject of nine lifetime driving bans, saying he showed a “blatant disregard for the law.”

Peel police’s Safer Roads Team (SRT) began investigating Rafael Maia, 36, of Mississauga, in March 2022.

Investigators say he was already facing 21 driving-related charges, including operation while prohibited, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, dangerous operation and failing to provide a breath sample, among others.

He had also been hit with nine lifetime driving bans, but police say they learned he wasn’t complying with his release orders and began conducting compliance checks.

“Through evidence-based and targeted enforcement tactics, Rafael was located in Toronto and found to be operating a motor vehicle despite his driving prohibition orders,” a police release states.

Maia was charged with 10 additional offences and was held in custody for 19 months leading up to his November 2023 trial, where he was found guilty.

Upon his conviction, he was given an additional two years behind bars.

“I am pleased with the outcome of this trial,” Deputy Chief Marc Andrews said in a release.

“Our Road Safety officers will continue to target dangerous and high-risk drivers that show a blatant disregard for the law and recklessly put our community at risk.”