Man sentenced to probation for threats made to Indiana congressman

By Isabella Volmert, The Associated Press

Posted November 17, 2023 5:54 pm.

Last Updated November 17, 2023 5:57 pm.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana man accused of intimidating and harassing GOP U.S. Rep. Jim Banks and his family earlier this year was sentenced to probation Friday, according to court records.

Aaron L. Thompson, of Fort Wayne, was charged with felony intimidation with the threat to commit a forcible felony and misdemeanor harassment by means of a telephone call. He was sentenced to nearly three years of probation by an Allen County judge after entering a plea deal, records show.

Thompson’s attorney, Bart Arnold, told The Associated Press, “He is very sorry for what happened and is grateful for the grace shown to him by the the Banks family.”

According to a report by television station WPTA, Thompson was accused of calling Banks’s office in April and leaving threatening messages toward the congressman and his family. Thompson told police he was intoxicated and disagreed with Banks’ political views, according to the report.

“Here’s the choice. Your daughters grow up without their dad or you grow old without your daughters,” Thompson allegedly said, according to the report. “Boom, boom you pick”

Thompson also told Banks he hoped the congressman died in a car crash or got “his brains blown out,” WPTA reported.

Banks, who represents Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District, said in a statement that the threats “significantly impacted” his family.

“My family’s safety is my number one priority and threats of violence are not something I take lightly,” Banks said.

He also thanked Allen County prosecutors, Indiana State Police, U.S. Capitol police and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

“I appreciate their round-the-clock work to keep our community safe,” he said.

Banks is the frontrunner in the race to fill Indiana’s U.S. Senate seat left open by Sen. Mike Braun, who is not seeking reelection and is running for governor in 2024.

Isabella Volmert, The Associated Press

'Death by fire': Police evacuate Jewish school in North York following emailed bomb threat
'Death by fire': Police evacuate Jewish school in North York following emailed bomb threat

For the second time in just over a month, a threat was made against the same Jewish high school in North York. Approximately 1,300 students at Tanenbaum Community Hebrew Academy of Toronto on Wilmington...

3h ago

More complaints about bathroom contractor accused of cheating customers across the GTA
More complaints about bathroom contractor accused of cheating customers across the GTA

A bathroom reglazing company CityNews told you about back in August is facing more criticism from customers and appears to still be in business. “They just painted our tub, took cash and never responded...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Toronto police seize nearly $100M in cocaine, crystal meth in 'staggering' record drug bust
Toronto police seize nearly $100M in cocaine, crystal meth in 'staggering' record drug bust

Toronto police announced the results of a major investigation that they say resulted in the largest seizure of illicit drugs in the force's history. Police say the investigation, dubbed 'Project Finito,'...

2h ago

East York brewery moving out of Toronto due to rising costs
East York brewery moving out of Toronto due to rising costs

An East York brewery said it's closing it doors in Toronto and moving out of town due to rising costs. Jeff Manol, co-founder of Muddy York Brewing Co. first opened the brewery nine years ago with his...

1h ago

2:19
Largest seizure of hard drugs in Toronto Police history
Largest seizure of hard drugs in Toronto Police history

Toronto Police are recording the largest seizure of cocaine and crystal meth in the service’s history, through Project Finito. Faiza Amin speaks with investigators on the results of the drug bust that has an estimated street value of $90 million.

2h ago

3:03
'My bathroom is a mess': More people in GTA complain about local contractor
'My bathroom is a mess': More people in GTA complain about local contractor

CityNews first told you about complaints regarding a local bathroom contractor back in August. Now more customers are speaking out.

4h ago

2:21
Ontario increasing wages for early childhood educators
Ontario increasing wages for early childhood educators

Demand is rising for $10 a day childcare, in a bid In a bid to ease the shortage of early childhood educators, the province is boosting their hourly pay. However, advocates say it won’t be enough to attract and retain underpaid workers.

23h ago

2:11
Rain on the way, wintry weather to follow this weekend
Rain on the way, wintry weather to follow this weekend

The stretch of sunshine will temporarily end on Friday and make way for rain. This precedes a drop in temperatures slated for the weekend, with the first taste of snow possible next week.
2:49
Inside the courtroom as verdict in London killings was announced
Inside the courtroom as verdict in London killings was announced

The weeks-long trial of Nathaniel Veltman in the murders of four members of London, Ontario's Afzaal family has come to an end. Reporter Ziad Araboughly describes the reactions of the victims' family, and of the accused, as the verdicts were read.
