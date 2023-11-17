Mississippi’s capital city is considering a unique plan to slash water rates for poor people

Ted Henifin, interim third-party manager for JXN Water, the water system for the city of Jackson, Miss., explains his proposal for a slight rate increase Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, during a news conference in Jackson. Henifin believes the proposal, includes what might be a national first proposal to reduce water bills for low-income people. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Michael Goldberg, The Associated Press

Posted November 17, 2023 5:26 pm.

Last Updated November 17, 2023 5:42 pm.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The manager of the long-troubled water system in Mississippi’s capital city proposed a slight rate increase for most residents Friday alongside what he said is a first-in-the-nation proposal to reduce water rates for low-income people who get government help with grocery bills.

The proposal from Ted Henifin, the third-party manager of Jackson’s water and sewer systems, is the culmination of a monthslong effort to increase revenue collections in a city where roughly a quarter of the population lives in poverty. If enacted, it would be the latest in a series of changes after infrastructure breakdowns in 2022 caused many Jackson residents to go days and weeks without safe running water.

“We think this is a great opportunity to really change the dialogue around water and sewer in the city of Jackson,” Henifin said at a news conference.

Henifin said about 5,000 properties in the Jackson area use water without paying, adding to the financial strain on a system that has about $260 million in outstanding debts. To increase revenue collections without burdening those who can’t afford higher bills, Henifin’s proposal creates a new rate tier for the roughly 12,500 Jackson water customers who receive benefits from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which helps low-income people purchase groceries.

People who receive SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps, will see their water bills lowered by an average of $20 a month. That arrangement does not exist anywhere in the country, Henifin said.

Henifin had previously floated a plan to price water based on property values to shift the burden away from Jackson’s poorest residents. Months later, the Mississippi Legislature passed a law banning that approach. State law now mandates that water be billed based on volume, not other factors like property values. Henifin said Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, who presides over the state senate, approves of his new proposal.

The proposal also marks the first rate increase since a federal judge appointed Henifin to manage Jackson’s water system last November. Henifin created JXN Water, a corporation to manage water infrastructure projects

The majority of JXN Water’s residential customers would see an increase of about $10 per month, or a 13% increase. Customers with the largest meters, such as some commercial properties, could see increases of as much as $2,604, a 62% increase.

JXN Water will start shutting off water for people who don’t pay their bills sometime after Jan. 1st, Henifin said.

Henifin will propose the new rate structure to Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, who would then put the proposal on the City Council’s agenda. Henifin hopes the proposal will be considered by the council on Dec. 5, but he said the federal order allows him to implement the proposal regardless.

___

Michael Goldberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow him at @mikergoldberg.

Michael Goldberg, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Death by fire': Police evacuate Jewish school in North York following emailed bomb threat
'Death by fire': Police evacuate Jewish school in North York following emailed bomb threat

For the second time in just over a month, a threat was made against the same Jewish high school in North York. Approximately 1,300 students at Tanenbaum Community Hebrew Academy of Toronto on Wilmington...

3h ago

More complaints about bathroom contractor accused of cheating customers across the GTA
More complaints about bathroom contractor accused of cheating customers across the GTA

A bathroom reglazing company CityNews told you about back in August is facing more criticism from customers and appears to still be in business. “They just painted our tub, took cash and never responded...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Toronto police seize nearly $100M in cocaine, crystal meth in 'staggering' record drug bust
Toronto police seize nearly $100M in cocaine, crystal meth in 'staggering' record drug bust

Toronto police announced the results of a major investigation that they say resulted in the largest seizure of illicit drugs in the force's history. Police say the investigation, dubbed 'Project Finito,'...

2h ago

East York brewery moving out of Toronto due to rising costs
East York brewery moving out of Toronto due to rising costs

An East York brewery said it's closing it doors in Toronto and moving out of town due to rising costs. Jeff Manol, co-founder of Muddy York Brewing Co. first opened the brewery nine years ago with his...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Death by fire': Police evacuate Jewish school in North York following emailed bomb threat
'Death by fire': Police evacuate Jewish school in North York following emailed bomb threat

For the second time in just over a month, a threat was made against the same Jewish high school in North York. Approximately 1,300 students at Tanenbaum Community Hebrew Academy of Toronto on Wilmington...

3h ago

More complaints about bathroom contractor accused of cheating customers across the GTA
More complaints about bathroom contractor accused of cheating customers across the GTA

A bathroom reglazing company CityNews told you about back in August is facing more criticism from customers and appears to still be in business. “They just painted our tub, took cash and never responded...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Toronto police seize nearly $100M in cocaine, crystal meth in 'staggering' record drug bust
Toronto police seize nearly $100M in cocaine, crystal meth in 'staggering' record drug bust

Toronto police announced the results of a major investigation that they say resulted in the largest seizure of illicit drugs in the force's history. Police say the investigation, dubbed 'Project Finito,'...

2h ago

East York brewery moving out of Toronto due to rising costs
East York brewery moving out of Toronto due to rising costs

An East York brewery said it's closing it doors in Toronto and moving out of town due to rising costs. Jeff Manol, co-founder of Muddy York Brewing Co. first opened the brewery nine years ago with his...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:19
Largest seizure of hard drugs in Toronto Police history
Largest seizure of hard drugs in Toronto Police history

Toronto Police are recording the largest seizure of cocaine and crystal meth in the service’s history, through Project Finito. Faiza Amin speaks with investigators on the results of the drug bust that has an estimated street value of $90 million.

2h ago

3:03
'My bathroom is a mess': More people in GTA complain about local contractor
'My bathroom is a mess': More people in GTA complain about local contractor

CityNews first told you about complaints regarding a local bathroom contractor back in August. Now more customers are speaking out.

4h ago

2:21
Ontario increasing wages for early childhood educators
Ontario increasing wages for early childhood educators

Demand is rising for $10 a day childcare, in a bid In a bid to ease the shortage of early childhood educators, the province is boosting their hourly pay. However, advocates say it won’t be enough to attract and retain underpaid workers.

23h ago

2:11
Rain on the way, wintry weather to follow this weekend
Rain on the way, wintry weather to follow this weekend

The stretch of sunshine will temporarily end on Friday and make way for rain. This precedes a drop in temperatures slated for the weekend, with the first taste of snow possible next week.
2:49
Inside the courtroom as verdict in London killings was announced
Inside the courtroom as verdict in London killings was announced

The weeks-long trial of Nathaniel Veltman in the murders of four members of London, Ontario's Afzaal family has come to an end. Reporter Ziad Araboughly describes the reactions of the victims' family, and of the accused, as the verdicts were read.
More Videos