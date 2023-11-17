More than 240 Rohingya refugees afloat off Indonesia after they are twice refused by residents

Newly-arrived ethnic Rohingya people sit on the beach after disembarking from their boat in Ulee Madon, North Aceh, Indonesia, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. Some 240 Rohingya Muslims, including women and children, are afloat off the coast of Indonesia after two attempts to land were rejected by local residents. The boat left again a few hours later following the rejection. (AP Photo/Rahmat Mirza)

By Rahmat Mirza, The Associated Press

Posted November 17, 2023 3:56 am.

Last Updated November 17, 2023 4:42 am.

ACEH UTARA, Indonesia (AP) — Some 240 Rohingya Muslims, including women and children, are afloat off the coast of Indonesia after two attempts to land were rejected by local residents.

Officials said the boat most recently tried to land in Aceh Utara district, in Indonesia’s Aceh province, on Thursday afternoon, but left a few hours later.

It is the fourth boat to reach Indonesia’s northernmost province since Tuesday. Three others arrived in a different district and were allowed to land.

Residents of the Ulee Madon beach in Muara Batu sub-district said they would not accept the latest group as Rohingya have have come to the area several times and caused discomfort to the residents.

“From a humanitarian perspective, we are concerned, but from another perspective, they are causing commotion. We provided shelter to them, but we also cannot accommodate them,” Saiful Afwadi, a traditional leader at Muara Batu sub-district said on Friday.

Rahmat Karpolo, a head of village, said that the residents do not want to accept the refugees because based on past experience, the Rohingya run away from the shelters.

“So we are worried that the same incident will happen again.” Karpolo said.

More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims fled from Buddhist-majority Myanmar to refugee camps in Bangladesh after an army-led crackdown in August 2017. They say the camps are overcrowded and they must leave again in search of a better life.

Most of the refugees who left the camps by sea have attempted to reach Malaysia, but many have ended up in Indonesia along the way.

Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a written statement on Thursday said that Indonesia is not a party to the 1951 Refugee Convention. Therefore, Indonesia does not have the obligation or capacity to accommodate refugees, let alone to provide a permanent solution for the refugees.

“Accommodation has been provided solely for humanitarian reasons. Ironically, many countries party to the convention actually closed their doors and even implemented a pushback policy toward the refugees,” Lalu Muhamad Iqbl, the Ministry’s spokesperson said in a statement.

He added that Indonesia’s kindness in providing temporary shelter has been widely exploited by people-smugglers who seek financial gain without caring about the high risks faced by refugees, especially vulnerable groups such as women and children.

“In fact, many of them were identified as victims of human trafficking,” Iqbal said.

___

Associated Press writer Edna Tarigan in Jakarta, Indonesia, contributed to this report.

Rahmat Mirza, The Associated Press

'My heart sunk': Brampton mayor speaks out after man dies in tent outside former Peel shelter
'My heart sunk': Brampton mayor speaks out after man dies in tent outside former Peel shelter

There is a growing wave of concern over the housing crisis in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) in the wake of an asylum seeker's death as a result of being forced to sleep at an encampment outside of a former...

10h ago

Vaughan community centre evacuated due to potential threat
Vaughan community centre evacuated due to potential threat

An Islamic community centre in Vaughan was evacuated due to what police called a potential threat. York Regional Police said they responded to the community centre near Bathurst Street and Ner Israel...

5h ago

Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack
Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack

Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the killing of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. The jury delivered its...

7h ago

Toronto private school teacher facing sexual assault charge
Toronto private school teacher facing sexual assault charge

A Toronto private school teacher has been arrested and charged with the alleged sexual assault of one of his 18-year-old students. On October 31, 2023, authorities were called to TAIE International...

10h ago

