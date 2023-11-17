Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Fridayon the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,175.77, up 122.70 points):

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 40 cents, or 1.55 per cent, to $26.29 on 15.4 million shares.

Suncor Energy. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up $1.76, or 3.95 per cent, to $46.33 on 11.9 million shares.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Finance. Up 21 cents, or 0.49 per cent, to $42.71 on 8.0 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Up 31 cents, or 3.30 per cent, to $9.70 on 6.8 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $3.29, or 3.74 per cent, to $91.28 on 6.8 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B). Telecom. Up 59 cents, or 1.02 per cent, to $58.67. Rogers Communications Inc. said it has turned on wireless service for its customers at all remaining Toronto subway stations plus a limited section of the tunnels, but it is unclear when TTC riders with other mobile carriers could get the same access. The announcement on Friday comes as the company continues to build 5G infrastructure for the entire network of subway tunnels, which includes 36 kilometres of remaining track.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up three cents, or 4.05 per cent, to 77 cents. Canopy Growth Corp. said an Ontario court has approved the sale of its BioSteel sports drink business in a pair of deals. Financial terms of the agreements were not immediately available. Canopy Growth chief financial officer Judy Hong said the sales process identified two qualified buyers for the BioSteel brand and assets. Hong added that the anticipated proceeds from the sales are expected to improve Canopy Growth’s balance sheet.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2023.

The Canadian Press