‘Now You Know With Rob Snow’ launching coast to coast on CityNews on Monday, Nov 20

Know You Know With Rob Snow launches on Monday, Nov. 20 on CityNews. CityNews photo

By Anil Jhalli

Posted November 17, 2023 1:59 pm.

Rob Snow is back on radio airwaves with a brand new show.

The Canadian radio icon has a new program on CityNews. ‘Now You Know With Rob Snow’ launches coast to coast on Monday, Nov. 20.

The show will feature a deep dive into the top headlines of the day, interviews with newsmakers, breaking news across Canada, live news conferences, listener interaction, and information for Canadians on how to navigate an increasingly complex world.   

“This is going to be a lot of fun and I am looking forward to it,” said Snow on The Todd Veinotte Show on CityNews Halifax 95.7 on Friday, Nov. 17. “I am political news junkie and we are going to take deep dives into the issues that matter and the issues that are important.”

‘Now You Know With Rob Snow’ airs on air in Halifax (2 p.m. to 4 p.m. local time), Kitchener (1 p.m. to 4 p.m. local time), Calgary (11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time) and Vancouver (10 a.m. to 1 p.m. local time).

A proud native of Cape Breton Island, Snow launched his career in Ottawa radio in the late 90s.  Over the past two decades, he has covered major stories like the ’98 ice storm to the ascension of the country’s prime ministers over the past 25 years.  The self described “tough and fair” talk show host will be joined by his producer David Smith, and you’ll hear breaking news from our team of reporters across the country.  

“I covered Ottawa news for almost 25 years and I understand the value of local news,” said Snow when he joined CityNews Kitchener 570 on Friday, Nov. 20. “I am excited for the challenge of finding news that appeals to everyone across the country, and finding those common challenges that are confronting people no matter where they live.”

‘Now You Know With Rob Snow’ will also be available online at ottawa.citynews.ca.

