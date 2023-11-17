Train strikes car left on railway tracks, impaired driver charged in Scarborough

A woman is in custody for impaired driving after she allegedly left her vehicle on the railway tracks in Scarborough, where it was struck by a train.

Toronto police were called to the area of Morningside Avenue and Gardentree Street near Guildwood GO Station at around 8 p.m. on Friday for reports of a crash.

Authorities said a train struck a vehicle, though no injuries were reported.

A driver was located near the area by responding officers.

In an update, police said a woman in her 40s was arrested for impaired driving.

The investigation is ongoing.