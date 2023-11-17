Snoop Dogg is giving up ‘smoke.’ It caught some of his fans off guard.

Rapper Snoop Dogg performs during a concert at Lanxess Arena, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Cologne, Germany. Asking for privacy, hip-hop legend and longtime marijuana enthusiast Snoop Dogg says he's going to stop smoking — though he didn't specify exactly what that might mean. (Henning Kaiser/dpa via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 17, 2023 8:05 pm.

Asking for privacy, hip-hop legend and longtime marijuana enthusiast Snoop Dogg says he’s going to stop smoking — though he didn’t specify exactly what that might mean.

“After much consideration and conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke,” Snoop wrote in a message shared on Instagram and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday. “Please respect my privacy at this time.”

The rapper and entrepreneur, who has become known for his own weed-related ventures over the years, provided no additional details in his brief announcement, which came the week after a new marijuana-adjacent product was introduced bearing his name. Representatives for the 52-year-old Snoop, born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’ requests for comment Friday.

That didn’t stop ample speculation from fans, many of whom filled the comments of Snoop’s post after being caught off guard by his decision.

Some wondered if Snoop would switch to another form of THC or announce a new business-related or marketing venture down the road. Others applauded the announcement and suggested Snoop may have chosen to stop smoking for his own personal health.

Marketing and branding experts note that it’s not uncommon to see this kind of response when celebrities make unexpected announcements — especially if it contradicts something fans have identified them with for such a long time.

“You feel a certain way about this particular person who’s iconic in your life for various reasons,” said Americus Reed II, a professor of marketing at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business. “And so you’re going to create a narrative in your own mind about what the particular reasons might be for this pivot.”

It can be risky to “allow the world to fill the silence,” Reed said, noting that it can be hard to control the narrative without additional context. At the same time, it fosters a buildup of interest if a larger announcement is indeed down the road.

Reed predicts fans will likely hear more from Snoop on this announcement in the near future — whether it be to clear the air of speculation or build on this announcement for potential future ventures, particularly in the growing cannabis space which, from edibles to infused beverages, goes well beyond smoking.

Snoop Dogg has been candid about his love for marijuana in the past and has launched several business ventures in the pot industry over the years — including his own cannabis brand, Leafs by Snoop. The rapper and longtime friend Martha Stewart have also paired up for related ventures.

Just last week, BIC EZ Reach Lighters announced a limited edition, bag-lighter combo from Snoop and Stewart called ” Best Buds Bags.” In the announcement, it said the design “ensures that owners are always equipped to light hard-to-reach places, no matter, ahem, what they’re lighting.”

