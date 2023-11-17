Spotlight on terror laws at trial of man found guilty in London attack

A landmark trial that put Canada's terrorism laws in the spotlight has culminated in a guilty verdict, but what role terror allegations played in the jury's decision to convict Nathaniel Veltman in a deadly attack on a Muslim family will remain a mystery. Justice Renee Pomerance, left to right, Veltman, and Crown Prosecutor Kim Johnson are seen as the verdict is read in the Superior Court of Justice in Windsor, Ont., in a courtroom sketch made on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould

By Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press

Posted November 17, 2023 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 17, 2023 4:12 am.

TORONTO — A landmark trial that put Canada’s terrorism laws in the spotlight has culminated in a guilty verdict, but what role terror allegations played in the jury’s decision to convict Nathaniel Veltman in a deadly attack on a Muslim family will remain a mystery.

Jurors on Thursday found the 22-year-old Veltman guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for hitting the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk in London, Ont., on June 6, 2021.

The judge overseeing the trial, Justice Renee Pomerance, had instructed the jury they could deliver a first-degree murder verdict if they unanimously agreed that the Crown established Veltman had intended to kill the victims, and planned and deliberated his attack.

She also told the jurors they could reach a first-degree murder conviction if they found that the killings were terrorist activity.

Juries do not provide details on how they reach their decisions, nor can they be questioned on the matter.

However, judges in jury trials typically make findings of fact as part of the sentencing process, and Pomerance is likely to weigh in on the terror aspect at that time.

“The judge can take her own view of the facts,” Veltman’s lawyer, Christopher Hicks, said Thursday after the verdict. 

“The jury’s decision doesn’t say whether they found him guilty of first-degree murder according to the Criminal Code, planning and deliberation, or because of the terrorism allegation – we don’t know and we can’t ask the jury any questions, so we’ll see what the judge says at the sentencing.”

A finding of terrorist activity wouldn’t affect the penalty for first-degree murder, which automatically carries a sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years, Hicks said. Rather, the defence lawyer said he suspected it would be raised as a potential aggravating factor for the attempted murder conviction.

The case, which played out in a Windsor, Ont., courtroom, was the first where Canada’s terrorism laws were put before a jury in a first-degree murder trial.

It’s also the only murder case so far involving terror allegations on the basis of an association with white supremacy, and one of a few recent terror-related cases where someone is accused of planning and executing their actions alone, rather than as part of a group such as ISIS, said Michael Nesbitt, an associate professor at the University of Calgary who specializes in anti-terrorism and national security laws. 

The Veltman trial, along with a small handful of others, is likely to force the courts to confront the terror law’s lack of clear definition of what constitutes ideology, a key element of terrorism, and address what kind of evidence is needed to prove ideology when someone isn’t connected to a particular group, he said.

However, the fact that Veltman’s case was heard by a jury rather than a judge alone complicates things slightly, he said. 

“You’re not going to get the written reasons for (the verdict), which tends to be where we’d look for a lot of the details that would provide us with the precedential value,” he said. 

“You’re not going get the 50-page written opinion connecting the evidence to the various elements of the offence like you would with a judge, so it’s going to be harder to parse. But you are going to be able to hear what the judge says along the way, which will help provide some detail.”

He said some information can generally be drawn from a judge’s instructions to the jury on the elements of the offences, and possibly at the appeal level down the line if those instructions are deemed to have been flawed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2023.

Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'My heart sunk': Brampton mayor speaks out after man dies in tent outside former Peel shelter
'My heart sunk': Brampton mayor speaks out after man dies in tent outside former Peel shelter

There is a growing wave of concern over the housing crisis in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) in the wake of an asylum seeker's death as a result of being forced to sleep at an encampment outside of a former...

10h ago

Vaughan community centre evacuated due to potential threat
Vaughan community centre evacuated due to potential threat

An Islamic community centre in Vaughan was evacuated due to what police called a potential threat. York Regional Police said they responded to the community centre near Bathurst Street and Ner Israel...

5h ago

Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack
Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack

Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the killing of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. The jury delivered its...

7h ago

Toronto private school teacher facing sexual assault charge
Toronto private school teacher facing sexual assault charge

A Toronto private school teacher has been arrested and charged with the alleged sexual assault of one of his 18-year-old students. On October 31, 2023, authorities were called to TAIE International...

10h ago

Top Stories

'My heart sunk': Brampton mayor speaks out after man dies in tent outside former Peel shelter
'My heart sunk': Brampton mayor speaks out after man dies in tent outside former Peel shelter

There is a growing wave of concern over the housing crisis in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) in the wake of an asylum seeker's death as a result of being forced to sleep at an encampment outside of a former...

10h ago

Vaughan community centre evacuated due to potential threat
Vaughan community centre evacuated due to potential threat

An Islamic community centre in Vaughan was evacuated due to what police called a potential threat. York Regional Police said they responded to the community centre near Bathurst Street and Ner Israel...

5h ago

Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack
Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack

Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the killing of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. The jury delivered its...

7h ago

Toronto private school teacher facing sexual assault charge
Toronto private school teacher facing sexual assault charge

A Toronto private school teacher has been arrested and charged with the alleged sexual assault of one of his 18-year-old students. On October 31, 2023, authorities were called to TAIE International...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Rain on the way, wintry weather to follow this weekend
Rain on the way, wintry weather to follow this weekend

The stretch of sunshine will temporarily end on Friday and make way for rain. This precedes a drop in temperatures slated for the weekend, with the first taste of snow possible next week.

10h ago

2:57
Asylum seeker found dead outside of Mississauga shelter
Asylum seeker found dead outside of Mississauga shelter

Peel region officials call on the federal government for assistance after asylum seeker was found down sleeping outside shelter.

10h ago

1:54
79-year-old charged in alleged vehicle attack in North York
79-year-old charged in alleged vehicle attack in North York

79-year-old Ciro Garofano has been charged with murder & attempted murder after allegedly intentionally driving into three people at a North York apartment complex.

11h ago

4:01
Elderly man charged with murder after allegedly striking people with a vehicle
Elderly man charged with murder after allegedly striking people with a vehicle

Police have charged an elderly man with first-degree murder after he allegedly intentionally ran over three family members with his vehicle at a North York apartment building. Faiza Amin has the latest from the scene.

16h ago

2:09
North York driver intentionally struck 3 pedestrians, killing 1: police
North York driver intentionally struck 3 pedestrians, killing 1: police

Toronto police say an elderly male driver intentionally struck multiple pedestrians in North York on Wednesday afternoon, killing a woman and injuring two others. Michelle Mackey has the latest from investigators.
More Videos