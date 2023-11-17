Stock market today: Asian stocks pulled lower by profit warnings and signs the US economy is slowing

The New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in New York. Stocks are off to a weak start on Friday, continuing a dismal streak that pushed Wall Street into a bear market last month as traders worry that inflation will be tough to beat and that a recession could be on the way as well. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

By Zimo Zhong, The Associated Press

Posted November 17, 2023 2:58 am.

Last Updated November 17, 2023 3:12 am.

HONG KONG (AP) — Asian stocks were mostly lower Friday after Wall Street drifted to a mixed finish as momentum slowed following a strong rally in the first half of November.

U.S. futures and oil prices edged higher.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng sank 2.1%, to 17,450.44, dragged lower by a 9.8% slump in shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba following its cancellation of a plan to spin off its cloud computing unit. The company cited uncertainties due to U.S. chip restrictions. Alibaba shares dropped as much as 10% in New York on Thursday.

The Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1% higher to 3,054.37.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index gained 0.5% to 33,585.20 after Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda indicated, in his annual report to the parliament, that the central bank has no immediate plans to change its ultra-lax monetary policy, which has kept the benchmark interest rate at minus 0.1% for years.

The gap between Japan’s negative interest rate and the U.S. benchmark rate of over 5.25% has pushed the value of the U.S. dollar much higher against the Japanese yen, complicating planning for corporations and raising costs for imports. But Ueda said the weak yen has both positives and negatives.

Early Friday, the U.S. dollar was trading at 150.51 Japanese yen, down from 150.73 yen. The euro edged up to $1.0854 from $1.0853.

In South Korea, the Kospi fell 0.7%, to 2,469.85. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.1% to 7,049.40. Taiwan’s Taiex gained 0.2% and the Sensex in Mumbai fell 0.1%.

Wall Street’s stocks drifted to a mixed finish Thursday as market momentum slowed following the sizzling rally of the first half of November.

Several reports on Thursday indicated the U.S. economy is slowing. Slightly more workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, and while the number is low relative to history, a softening in the job market could prevent strong raises in wages that the Fed fears could help keep inflation high.

The S&P 500 edged up by 0.1% to 4,508.24. It remains comfortably on track for a third straight winning week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to 34,945.47, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.1% to 14,113.67.

“If anything, data on Thursday further highlighted the economic risks as a trade-off to tight monetary policies,” Yeap Jun Rong of IG said in a market report.

Walmart weighed on the market with an 8.1% drop after it warned that shoppers began pulling back on spending late last month. The nation’s largest retailer’s forecast for upcoming holiday profit was weaker than analysts had expected.

Macy’s jumped 5.7% after delivering a surprising profit for the latest quarter. Sonos leaped 17.1% on speculation that it may start selling headphones in the second half of its fiscal year, which could be a meaningful new business.

Cisco Systems tumbled 9.8% even though it also reported stronger results for the latest quarter than analysts estimated. The company saw a slowdown of new product orders last quarter, and its forecasts for earnings were weaker than analysts expected.

Stocks in the oil-and-gas industry swooned after the price of crude tumbled sharply to its lowest level since July. Marathon Petroleum dropped 3.5%, and Halliburton fell 3.3%.

Early Friday, a barrel of benchmark U.S. crude for delivery in December was up 12 cents at $73.02. On Thursday, it tumbled $3.76 to settle at $72.90. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 7 cents to $77.49 per barrel.

November is on track to be the S&P 500’s best month in a year on rising hopes for a “Goldilocks” economy that’s just right for markets.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.44% from 4.54% late Wednesday. Just last month, it was above 5% at its highest level since 2007 and raising worries on Wall Street as it undercut prices for stocks and other investments.

Zimo Zhong, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'My heart sunk': Brampton mayor speaks out after man dies in tent outside former Peel shelter
'My heart sunk': Brampton mayor speaks out after man dies in tent outside former Peel shelter

There is a growing wave of concern over the housing crisis in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) in the wake of an asylum seeker's death as a result of being forced to sleep at an encampment outside of a former...

8h ago

Vaughan community centre evacuated due to potential threat
Vaughan community centre evacuated due to potential threat

An Islamic community centre in Vaughan was evacuated due to what police called a potential threat. York Regional Police said they responded to the community centre near Bathurst Street and Ner Israel...

4h ago

Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack
Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack

Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the killing of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. The jury delivered its...

6h ago

Toronto private school teacher facing sexual assault charge
Toronto private school teacher facing sexual assault charge

A Toronto private school teacher has been arrested and charged with the alleged sexual assault of one of his 18-year-old students. On October 31, 2023, authorities were called to TAIE International...

9h ago

Top Stories

'My heart sunk': Brampton mayor speaks out after man dies in tent outside former Peel shelter
'My heart sunk': Brampton mayor speaks out after man dies in tent outside former Peel shelter

There is a growing wave of concern over the housing crisis in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) in the wake of an asylum seeker's death as a result of being forced to sleep at an encampment outside of a former...

8h ago

Vaughan community centre evacuated due to potential threat
Vaughan community centre evacuated due to potential threat

An Islamic community centre in Vaughan was evacuated due to what police called a potential threat. York Regional Police said they responded to the community centre near Bathurst Street and Ner Israel...

4h ago

Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack
Nathaniel Veltman guilty on all counts in London, Ont., attack

Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the killing of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont. The jury delivered its...

6h ago

Toronto private school teacher facing sexual assault charge
Toronto private school teacher facing sexual assault charge

A Toronto private school teacher has been arrested and charged with the alleged sexual assault of one of his 18-year-old students. On October 31, 2023, authorities were called to TAIE International...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Rain on the way, wintry weather to follow this weekend
Rain on the way, wintry weather to follow this weekend

The stretch of sunshine will temporarily end on Friday and make way for rain. This precedes a drop in temperatures slated for the weekend, with the first taste of snow possible next week.

8h ago

2:57
Asylum seeker found dead outside of Mississauga shelter
Asylum seeker found dead outside of Mississauga shelter

Peel region officials call on the federal government for assistance after asylum seeker was found down sleeping outside shelter.

9h ago

1:54
79-year-old charged in alleged vehicle attack in North York
79-year-old charged in alleged vehicle attack in North York

79-year-old Ciro Garofano has been charged with murder & attempted murder after allegedly intentionally driving into three people at a North York apartment complex.

9h ago

4:01
Elderly man charged with murder after allegedly striking people with a vehicle
Elderly man charged with murder after allegedly striking people with a vehicle

Police have charged an elderly man with first-degree murder after he allegedly intentionally ran over three family members with his vehicle at a North York apartment building. Faiza Amin has the latest from the scene.

14h ago

2:09
North York driver intentionally struck 3 pedestrians, killing 1: police
North York driver intentionally struck 3 pedestrians, killing 1: police

Toronto police say an elderly male driver intentionally struck multiple pedestrians in North York on Wednesday afternoon, killing a woman and injuring two others. Michelle Mackey has the latest from investigators.
More Videos