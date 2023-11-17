Taiwan envoy says he’s hopeful Biden-Xi meeting will reduce tensions in the Asia-Pacific region

Morris Chang, representing Taiwan, left, and Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, arrive for a informal dialogue and working lunch at the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Didi Tang, The Associated Press

Posted November 17, 2023 10:20 pm.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The 92-year-old businessman who represented Taiwan at this week’s summit of Asia-Pacific leaders in San Francisco expressed hope Friday that the meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping should help to reduce tensions between the two superpowers and in the region.

Morris Chang, the founder of the microchip giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, also suggested the meeting could help to promote economic stability and reliable supply chains.

“You don’t have to be a leader to know that if there is no peace, there is no supply chain to start with,” Chang said at a news conference at the close of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Chang said the Biden-Xi meeting was a “good” one, pointing to their agreement to resume high-level military communications.

“It should help reduce the tensions between the U.S. and China, and it should increase stability of Taiwan Strait,” Chang said.

Taiwan, a self-governed island of 23 million people, remains the thorniest issue in U.S.-China relations, as Beijing and Washington clash over its sovereignty. Tensions have flared in recent years as Beijing increases military pressure on the island, which it claims to be part of Chinese territory and vows to seize by force if necessary to achieve national unification.

Washington has a security pact with Taiwan to deter any armed attack from Beijing and has stepped up its support for the island. The U.S. insists the matter must be solved peacefully, without taking a side.

It was a high priority when Xi and Biden met Wednesday for four hours at an estate outside San Francisco in their first face-to-face meeting in a year.

Xi sought assurances from Biden that the U.S. would not support Taiwan’s independence and requested that Washington support China’s peaceful reunification with Taiwan.

“China will realize reunification, and this is unstoppable,” the Chinese president said.

Biden, meanwhile, urged Xi to refrain from military exercises in and around the Taiwan Strait.

Since September 2020, the Chinese military has been sending warships and warplanes near the island on a near-daily basis. In August 2022, Beijing fired missiles toward the island and blockaded it for days after Nancy Pelosi, then the House speaker, visited the island despite Beijing’s objections.

Biden told Xi that Washington remains unchanged in its policy toward Taiwan and that it opposes any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side.

“We expect cross-strait differences to be resolved by peaceful means,” Biden said.

Sun Yun, director of the China program at the Washington-based Stimson Center think tank, said Washington won’t accept Beijing’s new demand to support peaceful reunification.

“This is categorically different from the U.S. goal that the resolution of the Taiwan issue must be peaceful, which does not impose a precondition on what the outcome will look like, only that it must be peaceful,” Sun said. “This is a request we have seen the Chinese interlocutors floating around recently. It is improbable for the U.S. to accept it.”

In San Francisco, Chang represented Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in attending the summit because Beijing opposed Tsai being present.

Chang, representing Taiwan at the APEC summit for the seventh time, said he was tasked by Tsai to send the message that Taiwan is committed to regional peace and prosperity and that the island will work with its partners to control climate change, build more resilient supply chains and reduce the digital divide.

“I think I’ve done it — that I tried my best to convey the four messages,” Chang said.

Chang said he had “many interactions” with Biden, thought there was no formal talk, and said he spoke with senior U.S. officials, including Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Lael Brainard, Biden’s economic adviser.

Chang said he also had “serious” discussions with at least half of the leaders of the 21 economies in the region, including Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, on issues such as regional peace, economic development and supply chains, but that he didn’t speak with Xi during the summit.

Didi Tang, The Associated Press

Woman charged with impaired driving after vehicle hit by GO train in Scarborough
Woman charged with impaired driving after vehicle hit by GO train in Scarborough

A woman is in custody for impaired driving after she allegedly left her vehicle on the railway tracks in Scarborough, where it was struck by a GO train. Toronto police were called to the area of Morningside...

23m ago

'Death by fire': Police evacuate Jewish school in North York following emailed bomb threat
'Death by fire': Police evacuate Jewish school in North York following emailed bomb threat

For the second time in just over a month, a threat was made against the same Jewish high school in North York. Approximately 1,300 students at Tanenbaum Community Hebrew Academy of Toronto on Wilmington...

4h ago

SIU clears Toronto police officer who punched teen multiple times after attempted break-in
SIU clears Toronto police officer who punched teen multiple times after attempted break-in

Ontario's police watchdog decided against charging a Toronto police officer who was involved in an altercation with a teenager that saw the cop punch the 15-year-old six times, resulting in serious injuries. The...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Grey Cup fever, film festivals, and the holiday season gets into full swing
Weekend need-to-know: Grey Cup fever, film festivals, and the holiday season gets into full swing

Movie buffs will have their pick of the litter as several film festivals are happening this weekend across the city and pet owners will have a chance to get a photo with Santa at the Toronto Christmas...

6h ago

3:11
TTC boss Rick Leary speaks out after secret board meeting last month
TTC boss Rick Leary speaks out after secret board meeting last month

With the launch of an investigation into his conduct, Leary said he would cooperate with the board while answering questions at a TTC event on Friday. Mark McAllister reports.

4h ago

3:08
Bomb threats at Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque leave communities shaken
Bomb threats at Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque leave communities shaken

Bomb threats at a Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque lead to evacuations and police investigations. Shauna Hunt with the latest from the shaken communities.

5h ago

2:19
Largest seizure of hard drugs in Toronto Police history
Largest seizure of hard drugs in Toronto Police history

Toronto Police are recording the largest seizure of cocaine and crystal meth in the service’s history, through Project Finito. Faiza Amin speaks with investigators on the results of the drug bust that has an estimated street value of $90 million.

7h ago

3:03
'My bathroom is a mess': More people in GTA complain about local contractor
'My bathroom is a mess': More people in GTA complain about local contractor

CityNews first told you about complaints regarding a local bathroom contractor back in August. Now more customers are speaking out.

9h ago

2:21
Ontario increasing wages for early childhood educators
Ontario increasing wages for early childhood educators

Demand is rising for $10 a day childcare, in a bid In a bid to ease the shortage of early childhood educators, the province is boosting their hourly pay. However, advocates say it won’t be enough to attract and retain underpaid workers.
