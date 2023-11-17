The harrowing Ukraine war doc ’20 Days in Mariupol’ is coming to TV. Here’s how to watch

FILE - A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 12, 2022. The image is part of the documentary "20 Days in Mariupol." (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted November 17, 2023 9:41 am.

Last Updated November 17, 2023 9:42 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — The visceral documentary “20 Days in Mariupol,” about Russia’s early assault on the Ukrainian city, will soon reach its widest audience yet.

The 94-minute film, a joint production by The Associated Press and PBS “Frontline,” has been met with critical acclaim and an audience award at the Sundance Film Festival. AP journalist Mstyslav Chernov directed the movie from 30 hours of footage shot in Mariupol in the opening days of the war. Chernov and AP colleagues Evgeniy Maloletka, a photographer, and producer Vasilisa Stepanenko were the last international journalists in the city before escaping.

“I thought I should do something more. I should do something more with that 30 hours of footage to tell a bigger story and more context to show the audience of the scale,” Chernov has said.

After screenings in dozens of cities, “20 Days in Mariupol” will air on PBS stations in the U.S. beginning Tuesday. As it heads to home and streaming devices, here are details on how it came together and where you can watch it.

WHERE CAN I WATCH ‘20 DAYS IN MARIUPOL’?

PBS shows air depending on local schedules, so it’s best to check for when the documentary will air on the “Frontline” website at https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/frontline/schedule/.

“Frontline” episodes are also available after they air on the PBS app, which also includes other ways to purchase them.

WHAT SHOULD I KNOW ABOUT THE FILM?

It is an intense account of the war’s early days. Death abounds. Chernov, Maloletka and Stepanenko documented fighting in the streets, the crushing strain on Mariupol’s besieged residents and attacks that left pregnant women, children and others dead.

The trailer provides some sense of difficult scenes in the film.

WHAT ARE CRITICS SAYING ABOUT ‘20 DAYS IN MARIUPOL’?

The film has gotten excellent critical reception and won numerous awards, including two Critics Choice honors this week. It currently has a 100% rating on the film review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

“Watching Chernov’s film is a humanitarian duty,” Harper’s Bazaar said.

The film is also a New York Times Critic’s Pick, with reviewer Jason Farago noting: “This film is very hard to watch, and so it should be, though its episodic structure makes it somewhat easier to endure.”

“What comes through most vividly, other than the human tragedy on display, is the vital importance of war correspondents and the courage and ingenuity they must possess in order to work under such life-threatening conditions,” The Hollywood Reporter said in its review.

HOW DID THE FILM COME TOGETHER?

Chernov and the AP team could only send limited footage and dispatches during their 20 days in Mariupol.

Once they were safely outside the city, the team was able to review their footage and Chernov considered what to do with it. He wanted to focus on the time the team was in the city and narrated the film himself.

“It’s OK to tell the audiences about your emotions,” he said. “It’s just important to not let those emotions dictate what you show and don’t show. … While narrated by me, I still tried to keep it fair.”

“Frontline” producer Michelle Mizner edited “20 Days.”

WHERE CAN I LEARN MORE ABOUT THE REPORTING BEHIND THE FILM?

Chernov’s first-person account of fleeing the city — with Russian soldiers hunting for the AP team — tells the amazing backstory behind their reporting.

For months after leaving Mariupol, the AP team continued to document the conflict in Mariupol, including a detailed investigation into a Russian attack on a theater that killed an estimated 600 civilians and Russia’s efforts to scrub the city’s identity after taking control of it.

The team, which included investigative correspondent Lori Hinnant, won the Pulitzer Prize for public service. The Pulitzer website includes links to the team’s stories and videos. AP’s coverage of the war, in Mariupol and beyond, also won the breaking news photography Pulitzer this year.

AP and “Frontline” also produced a project tracking potential war crimes, including two short documentaries that can be found on PBS’ site.

___

For more coverage of Russia’s war in Ukraine, visit https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Weekend need-to-know: Grey Cup fever, film festivals, and the holiday season gets into full swing
Weekend need-to-know: Grey Cup fever, film festivals, and the holiday season gets into full swing

Movie buffs will have their pick of the litter as several film festivals are happening this weekend across the city and pet owners will have a chance to get a photo with Santa at the Toronto Christmas...

1h ago

Vaughan Islamic community centre evacuated due to bomb threat
Vaughan Islamic community centre evacuated due to bomb threat

An Islamic community centre in Vaughan was evacuated due to an alleged bomb threat. York Regional Police (YRP) said they responded to the community centre near Bathurst Street and Ner Israel Drive on...

1h ago

Rogers expands cell service to all TTC subway stations, including Vaughan extension tunnel
Rogers expands cell service to all TTC subway stations, including Vaughan extension tunnel

Rogers Communications has expanded 5G wireless services to all TTC subway stations, as well as along the tunnel in the Vaughan extension. In an update on Friday, the company said 5G service will be...

3h ago

'My heart sunk': Brampton mayor speaks out after man dies in tent outside former Peel shelter
'My heart sunk': Brampton mayor speaks out after man dies in tent outside former Peel shelter

There is a growing wave of concern over the housing crisis in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) in the wake of an asylum seeker's death as a result of being forced to sleep at an encampment outside of a former...

14h ago

Top Stories

Weekend need-to-know: Grey Cup fever, film festivals, and the holiday season gets into full swing
Weekend need-to-know: Grey Cup fever, film festivals, and the holiday season gets into full swing

Movie buffs will have their pick of the litter as several film festivals are happening this weekend across the city and pet owners will have a chance to get a photo with Santa at the Toronto Christmas...

1h ago

Vaughan Islamic community centre evacuated due to bomb threat
Vaughan Islamic community centre evacuated due to bomb threat

An Islamic community centre in Vaughan was evacuated due to an alleged bomb threat. York Regional Police (YRP) said they responded to the community centre near Bathurst Street and Ner Israel Drive on...

1h ago

Rogers expands cell service to all TTC subway stations, including Vaughan extension tunnel
Rogers expands cell service to all TTC subway stations, including Vaughan extension tunnel

Rogers Communications has expanded 5G wireless services to all TTC subway stations, as well as along the tunnel in the Vaughan extension. In an update on Friday, the company said 5G service will be...

3h ago

'My heart sunk': Brampton mayor speaks out after man dies in tent outside former Peel shelter
'My heart sunk': Brampton mayor speaks out after man dies in tent outside former Peel shelter

There is a growing wave of concern over the housing crisis in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) in the wake of an asylum seeker's death as a result of being forced to sleep at an encampment outside of a former...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
Ontario increasing wages for early childhood educators
Ontario increasing wages for early childhood educators

Demand is rising for $10 a day childcare, in a bid In a bid to ease the shortage of early childhood educators, the province is boosting their hourly pay. However, advocates say it won’t be enough to attract and retain underpaid workers.

14h ago

2:11
Rain on the way, wintry weather to follow this weekend
Rain on the way, wintry weather to follow this weekend

The stretch of sunshine will temporarily end on Friday and make way for rain. This precedes a drop in temperatures slated for the weekend, with the first taste of snow possible next week.

14h ago

2:57
Asylum seeker found dead outside of Mississauga shelter
Asylum seeker found dead outside of Mississauga shelter

Peel region officials call on the federal government for assistance after asylum seeker was found down sleeping outside shelter.

15h ago

1:54
79-year-old charged in alleged vehicle attack in North York
79-year-old charged in alleged vehicle attack in North York

79-year-old Ciro Garofano has been charged with murder & attempted murder after allegedly intentionally driving into three people at a North York apartment complex.

15h ago

4:01
Elderly man charged with murder after allegedly striking people with a vehicle
Elderly man charged with murder after allegedly striking people with a vehicle

Police have charged an elderly man with first-degree murder after he allegedly intentionally ran over three family members with his vehicle at a North York apartment building. Faiza Amin has the latest from the scene.

20h ago

More Videos