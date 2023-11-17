The Moscow Times, noted for its English coverage of Russia, is declared a ‘foreign agent’

FILE - A copy of The Moscow Times newspaper is seen at a cafe in Sheremetyevo airport, Moscow, Wednesday, June 26, 2013. Russia's Justice Ministry on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, added The Moscow Times, an online newspaper popular among Russia's expatriate community, to its list of “foreign agents” in the country's continuing crackdown on critical news media and opposition.(AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 17, 2023 3:24 pm.

Last Updated November 17, 2023 3:26 pm.

Russia’s Justice Ministry on Friday added The Moscow Times, an online newspaper popular among Russia’s expatriate community, to its list of “foreign agents” in the country’s continuing crackdown on critical news media and opposition.

The “foreign agent” designation subjects individuals and organizations to increased financial scrutiny and requires any of their public material to prominently include notice of being declared a foreign agent. The label is seen as a pejorative aimed at undermining the designees’ credibility.

It was not immediately clear how the move would affect The Moscow Times, which moved its editorial operations out of Russia in 2022 after the passage of a law imposing stiff penalties for material regarded as discrediting the Russian military and its war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times publishes in English and in Russian, but its Russian-language site was blocked in Russia several months after the Ukraine war began.

The publication began in 1992 as a daily print paper distributed for free in restaurants, hotels and other locations popular with expatriates, whose presence in Moscow was soaring after the collapse of the Soviet Union. It later reduced its print edition to weekly, then became online-only in 2017.

Russia in recent years has methodically targeted people and organizations critical of the Kremlin, branding many as “foreign agents” and some as “undesirable” under a 2015 law that makes membership in such organizations a criminal offense.

Dmitry Muratov, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning editor of the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, was declared a foreign agent in September. The paper earlier had suspended operations in Russia.

Russia also has imprisoned prominent opposition figures including anti-corruption campaigner Alexei Navalny, who is President Vladimir Putin’s most persistent domestic foe, and dissidents Vladimir Kara-Murza and Ilya Yashin.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Death by fire': Police evacuate Jewish school in North York following emailed bomb threat
'Death by fire': Police evacuate Jewish school in North York following emailed bomb threat

For the second time in just over a month, a threat was made against the same Jewish high school in North York. Approximately 1,300 students at Tanenbaum Community Hebrew Academy of Toronto on Wilmington...

19m ago

More complaints about bathroom contractor accused of cheating customers across the GTA
More complaints about bathroom contractor accused of cheating customers across the GTA

A bathroom reglazing company CityNews told you about back in August is facing more criticism from customers and appears to still be in business. “They just painted our tub, took cash and never responded...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Toronto police seize nearly $100M in cocaine, crystal meth in 'staggering' record drug bust
Toronto police seize nearly $100M in cocaine, crystal meth in 'staggering' record drug bust

Toronto police announced the results of a major investigation that they say resulted in the largest seizure of illicit drugs in the force's history. Police say the investigation, dubbed 'Project Finito,'...

4h ago

Man caught driving after 9 lifetime driving bans gets hefty jail time: Peel police
Man caught driving after 9 lifetime driving bans gets hefty jail time: Peel police

Peel Regional Police are applauding a hefty jail sentence for a man who was caught driving in Toronto despite being the subject of nine lifetime driving bans, saying he showed a "blatant disregard for...

5h ago

Top Stories

'Death by fire': Police evacuate Jewish school in North York following emailed bomb threat
'Death by fire': Police evacuate Jewish school in North York following emailed bomb threat

For the second time in just over a month, a threat was made against the same Jewish high school in North York. Approximately 1,300 students at Tanenbaum Community Hebrew Academy of Toronto on Wilmington...

19m ago

More complaints about bathroom contractor accused of cheating customers across the GTA
More complaints about bathroom contractor accused of cheating customers across the GTA

A bathroom reglazing company CityNews told you about back in August is facing more criticism from customers and appears to still be in business. “They just painted our tub, took cash and never responded...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Toronto police seize nearly $100M in cocaine, crystal meth in 'staggering' record drug bust
Toronto police seize nearly $100M in cocaine, crystal meth in 'staggering' record drug bust

Toronto police announced the results of a major investigation that they say resulted in the largest seizure of illicit drugs in the force's history. Police say the investigation, dubbed 'Project Finito,'...

4h ago

Man caught driving after 9 lifetime driving bans gets hefty jail time: Peel police
Man caught driving after 9 lifetime driving bans gets hefty jail time: Peel police

Peel Regional Police are applauding a hefty jail sentence for a man who was caught driving in Toronto despite being the subject of nine lifetime driving bans, saying he showed a "blatant disregard for...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
Ontario increasing wages for early childhood educators
Ontario increasing wages for early childhood educators

Demand is rising for $10 a day childcare, in a bid In a bid to ease the shortage of early childhood educators, the province is boosting their hourly pay. However, advocates say it won’t be enough to attract and retain underpaid workers.

20h ago

2:11
Rain on the way, wintry weather to follow this weekend
Rain on the way, wintry weather to follow this weekend

The stretch of sunshine will temporarily end on Friday and make way for rain. This precedes a drop in temperatures slated for the weekend, with the first taste of snow possible next week.

21h ago

2:57
Asylum seeker found dead outside of Mississauga shelter
Asylum seeker found dead outside of Mississauga shelter

Peel region officials call on the federal government for assistance after asylum seeker was found down sleeping outside shelter.

21h ago

1:54
79-year-old charged in alleged vehicle attack in North York
79-year-old charged in alleged vehicle attack in North York

79-year-old Ciro Garofano has been charged with murder & attempted murder after allegedly intentionally driving into three people at a North York apartment complex.

21h ago

4:01
Elderly man charged with murder after allegedly striking people with a vehicle
Elderly man charged with murder after allegedly striking people with a vehicle

Police have charged an elderly man with first-degree murder after he allegedly intentionally ran over three family members with his vehicle at a North York apartment building. Faiza Amin has the latest from the scene.
More Videos