The Titans, Nissan taking naming rights to new stadium under 20-year deal

By The Associated Press

Posted November 17, 2023 11:02 am.

Last Updated November 17, 2023 11:12 am.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will be moving to a new stadium for the 2027 season, and they’re taking the current name with them under a new 20-year naming rights deal with Nissan North America.

The Titans announced the exclusive deal Friday to keep playing at Nissan Stadium. Financial terms were not disclosed, but Nissan Stadium has been the name of the team’s current stadium since 2015.

The new enclosed stadium is scheduled to open for the 2027 NFL season and will be built in the parking lots between Interstate 24 and the current stadium. Nashville already has a group working to land events ranging from a Super Bowl and a Final Four to concerts for the $2.1 billion building.

“This partnership is a natural extension of our already longstanding friendship with Nissan,” Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill said.

Nissan has two manufacturing facilities in Tennessee, and the company’s North American headquarters is in Franklin, south of Nashville. Nissan employs more than 11,000 people in Tennessee.

Under the deal, Nissan also will support the Titans’ ONE Community outreach program, which will include a 12,000-square foot space at the new stadium for community events available all year. Jérémie Papin, chairperson, Nissan Americas, said Nissan Stadium is a centerpiece of Nashville’s skyline.

“It is important for Nissan to keep our name on the new stadium,” Papin said. “As more people come to Nashville both to visit and to live in this wonderful city, Nissan Stadium is a true showcase for our brand and for the career opportunities we’ve offered here for more than four decades.”

The new stadium will replace the current stadium that opened in 1999. The new Nissan Stadium will be built with what is considered the largest commitment of public funding for an NFL stadium with $1.2 billion combined being issued in state and local bonds.

The Associated Press

