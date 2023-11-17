The wait continues for Canadians wanting out of Gaza, approval list not yet updated

Flares rise over the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 17, 2023 4:40 am.

Last Updated November 17, 2023 4:42 am.

Canadians in the Gaza Strip, eager to escape the bloody conflict between Israel and Hamas, may have to wait a little longer to leave.

As of 4 a.m. Eastern, the General Authority for Crossings and Borders had yet to update its daily list of approved foreign passport holders authorized to exit Gaza and enter Egypt.

The Canadian government says that as of Wednesday afternoon, it was in touch with 386 people still in the besieged territory.

Global Affairs Canada says, so far, 367 Canadians, permanent residents and their relatives have been able to escape via the Rafah border crossing, most recently including two people on Wednesday and 10 on Monday.

The current conflict began on Oct. 7 when Hamas militants killed 1,200 Israelis in brutal surprise attacks, taking another 240 people hostage.

Israel declared war on Hamas, began an airstrike campaign and cut off food, fuel, water and supplies to Gaza, which is home to 2.3 million Palestinians. The territory’s health officials say more than 11,470 people have been killed, two-thirds of them women and children, and another 2,700 people are reported missing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2023.

The Canadian Press

