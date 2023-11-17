Thousands march through Athens to mark 50 years since student uprising crushed by dictatorship

University students hold a blood-stained Greek flag from the deadly 1973 student uprising during a rally in Athens, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. The rally is, for the 50th anniversary of a 1973 student uprising that was crushed by Greece's military junta, that ruled the country from 1967-74.(AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 17, 2023 10:40 am.

Last Updated November 17, 2023 10:56 am.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Thousands of people marched through central Athens on Friday to mark the 50th anniversary of a pro-democracy student uprising that was violently put down by the military dictatorship ruling Greece in 1973.

The annual march started from the Polytechnic campus, which was the headquarters of the uprising, and headed toward the U.S. Embassy. America is still widely blamed in Greece for supporting the 1967-74 rightwing dictatorship during the Cold War.

Many of the protesters Friday carried Palestinian flags, while the march was preceded by a group of students carrying a blood-spattered Greek flag that flew at the Polytechnic during the events of 1973.

The march is often marred by rioting by far-left supporters and thousands of police were on duty Friday to maintain the peace.

Tensions have been simmering in recent days, after the fatal police shooting of a Roma teenager following a high-speed car chase in central Greece.

Police were stationed outside the embassy building, located just off a major Athens thoroughfare, to prevent protesters from getting close.

The Polytechnic uprising, which came a year before the collapse of the dictatorship, was crushed by the Greek military and security forces who used a tank to smash through the campus gates.

Dozens of people were killed by government forces before and during the violent crackdown, though the precise number of victims is still a matter of dispute.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police seize nearly $100M in cocaine, crystal meth in 'staggering' record drug bust
Toronto police seize nearly $100M in cocaine, crystal meth in 'staggering' record drug bust

Toronto police announced the results of a major investigation that they say resulted in the largest seizure of illicit drugs in the force's history. Police say the investigation, dubbed 'Project Finito,'...

18m ago

TTC proposes eliminating double fares between GO Transit, other GTA transit agencies
TTC proposes eliminating double fares between GO Transit, other GTA transit agencies

Commuters who use the TTC and another transit agency to get in and out of the GTA could soon find themselves paying one single fare in the new year. A report going before the TTC board at its meeting...

25m ago

Man caught driving after 9 lifetime driving bans gets hefty jail time: Peel police
Man caught driving after 9 lifetime driving bans gets hefty jail time: Peel police

Peel Regional Police are applauding a hefty jail sentence for a man who was caught driving in Toronto despite being the subject of nine lifetime driving bans, saying he showed a "blatant disregard for...

36m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Grey Cup fever, film festivals, and the holiday season gets into full swing
Weekend need-to-know: Grey Cup fever, film festivals, and the holiday season gets into full swing

Movie buffs will have their pick of the litter as several film festivals are happening this weekend across the city and pet owners will have a chance to get a photo with Santa at the Toronto Christmas...

3h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police seize nearly $100M in cocaine, crystal meth in 'staggering' record drug bust
Toronto police seize nearly $100M in cocaine, crystal meth in 'staggering' record drug bust

Toronto police announced the results of a major investigation that they say resulted in the largest seizure of illicit drugs in the force's history. Police say the investigation, dubbed 'Project Finito,'...

18m ago

TTC proposes eliminating double fares between GO Transit, other GTA transit agencies
TTC proposes eliminating double fares between GO Transit, other GTA transit agencies

Commuters who use the TTC and another transit agency to get in and out of the GTA could soon find themselves paying one single fare in the new year. A report going before the TTC board at its meeting...

25m ago

Man caught driving after 9 lifetime driving bans gets hefty jail time: Peel police
Man caught driving after 9 lifetime driving bans gets hefty jail time: Peel police

Peel Regional Police are applauding a hefty jail sentence for a man who was caught driving in Toronto despite being the subject of nine lifetime driving bans, saying he showed a "blatant disregard for...

36m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Grey Cup fever, film festivals, and the holiday season gets into full swing
Weekend need-to-know: Grey Cup fever, film festivals, and the holiday season gets into full swing

Movie buffs will have their pick of the litter as several film festivals are happening this weekend across the city and pet owners will have a chance to get a photo with Santa at the Toronto Christmas...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
Ontario increasing wages for early childhood educators
Ontario increasing wages for early childhood educators

Demand is rising for $10 a day childcare, in a bid In a bid to ease the shortage of early childhood educators, the province is boosting their hourly pay. However, advocates say it won’t be enough to attract and retain underpaid workers.

16h ago

2:11
Rain on the way, wintry weather to follow this weekend
Rain on the way, wintry weather to follow this weekend

The stretch of sunshine will temporarily end on Friday and make way for rain. This precedes a drop in temperatures slated for the weekend, with the first taste of snow possible next week.

16h ago

2:57
Asylum seeker found dead outside of Mississauga shelter
Asylum seeker found dead outside of Mississauga shelter

Peel region officials call on the federal government for assistance after asylum seeker was found down sleeping outside shelter.

16h ago

1:54
79-year-old charged in alleged vehicle attack in North York
79-year-old charged in alleged vehicle attack in North York

79-year-old Ciro Garofano has been charged with murder & attempted murder after allegedly intentionally driving into three people at a North York apartment complex.

17h ago

4:01
Elderly man charged with murder after allegedly striking people with a vehicle
Elderly man charged with murder after allegedly striking people with a vehicle

Police have charged an elderly man with first-degree murder after he allegedly intentionally ran over three family members with his vehicle at a North York apartment building. Faiza Amin has the latest from the scene.

22h ago

More Videos