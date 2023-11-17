Toronto man, woman charged in online child luring investigation

Toronto police have charged a man and woman for allegedly trying to lure a child over the internet.

Police say the two suspects communicated with who they believed was a 14-year-old girl on Thursday, November 16.

That communication led to members of the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Section and officers from 42 division obtaining and executing a search warrant.

Maragret Ann Mayhew, 40, of Toronto was later charged with two counts of luring a child under 16 years and one count of invitation to sexual touching.

Troy Emmanuel Persaud, 38, of Toronto, faces the same charges at Mayhew as well as the following additional charges:

Unlawfully Possess Child Pornography

Unlawfully Access Child Pornography

three counts of Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulation 7 of the Criminal Code

four counts of Careless Storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

Police are reminding parents to remain vigilant when it comes to their kids’ online activity.

“The Toronto Police Service recognizes that parents and caregivers are the frontline when it comes to protecting children on the Internet and electronic devices. We encourage you to remain vigilant in your efforts…”