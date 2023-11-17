SIU clears Toronto police officer who punched teen multiple times after attempted break-in

Ontario’s police watchdog decided against charging a Toronto police officer who was involved in an altercation with a teenager that saw the cop punch the 15-year-old six times, resulting in serious injuries.

The incident occurred on July 19, 2023, when the teen was armed with a knife and attempted to break into an apartment near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) report states that a tenant of the building had approached the teenager and his friends to complain about their behaviour, as they had been drinking and “causing a disturbance.”

The report goes on to mention that the 15-year-old returned to his apartment and retrieved a knife, “determined to confront the individual.”

“The complainant arrived at the front of an apartment, where he mistakenly believed the individual lived, and started banging and kicking at the door, intermittently slashing and stabbing it with the knife,” wrote SIU Director Joseph Martino.

It’s alleged that a building resident had called 911 to report that a male had been banging on her door for 10 minutes attempting to break in. She had been holding the door shut to prevent the man from entering.

Once officers arrived, Martino wrote in his report that the youth refused demands to drop the kitchen knife.

Responding officer punched teen boy several times: SIU

The boy was grounded by an officer and was beaten six times before he was handcuffed. He was taken to hospital and diagnosed with jaw fractures.

Martino’s report mentions that after the teen dropped the knife, four officers took the 15-year-old to the ground.

“Immediately after the complainant hit the ground, the [officer] delivered three blows with his right fist, followed seconds later by three additional blows to the left side of the complainant’s face and jaw,” the SIU report reads.

“The officer then grabbed the complainant by the hair and lifted his head up as another officer brought the complainant’s right hand out from underneath the complainant’s head and behind his back. The four police officers held the complainant to the ground, and he was handcuffed.”

SIU Director acknowledges officer didn’t need to use such force

Martino determined that there were no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer in question committed a criminal offence in connection with the boy’s arrest and injuries.

“The complainant had armed himself with a knife and attempted to break into an apartment. He was clearly subject to arrest for a variety of offences,” Martino wrote.

“I am inclined to believe that the first three punches he struck fell within the range of what was reasonable in the circumstances. The complainant had over a protracted period wielded a knife in his efforts to break into an apartment. Confronted by police, the complainant had proven defiant.”

In contrast, Martino mentioned that the justification of punches four through six “is not as easily discerned.”

“Strictly speaking, I do not think it was objectively necessary to strike those additional blows. That said, the justification set out in section 25(1) is not automatically negated where an officer is wrong in the necessity of their force. An officer may make an honest mistake about the facts, leading them to believe there is a need to use force of one type or another, as long as the mistake is one which a reasonable person might have made in the circumstances.”

Martino stated that while the SIU can accept that one or more of the punches struck by the officer is responsible for the teen’s injuries, “I am unable to conclude with any confidence that the officer comported himself other than within the limits of the criminal law throughout their engagement.”

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.