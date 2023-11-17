Rogers expands cell service to all TTC subway stations, including Vaughan extension tunnel

TTC cell service
Transit riders seen using their cellphones while awaiting a TTC subway. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted November 17, 2023 6:30 am.

Last Updated November 17, 2023 6:31 am.

Rogers Communications has expanded 5G wireless services to all TTC subway stations, as well as along the tunnel in the Vaughan extension.

In an update on Friday, the company said 5G service will be available to Rogers customers in the Vaughan extension tunnel between Sheppard West and Vaughan Metropolitan Centre stations.

Rogers said it also added more reliable 911 access for all riders at these new locations.

The next step will be to roll out cellphone service across all remaining tunnels.

“I’m thrilled that our team has completed the upgrade of the legacy network well ahead of schedule,” said Ron McKenzie, Rogers Chief Technology and Information Officer. “We’re now transitioning to the next critical phase of the project, expanding 5G coverage to connect the remaining 36 kilometers of track.”

Back in August, Rogers launched the first phase of its 5G wireless services in parts of the TTC subway system, bringing with it improved 911 access for riders.

Previously, riders had full 5G capabilities in all the stations and tunnels of the ‘lower-U’ of the subway system (St. George south to Union, north to Bloor-Yonge and west to St. George), as well as at platform level and in station corridors at stations between Keele and Castle Frank, including Spadina and Dupont.

Related:

The company said since then, Rogers customers used more than 411 terabytes of data while riding the subway — equivalent to streaming more than 62,000 Toronto Maple Leafs games, or streaming the Barbie movie over 99,000 times.

According to their breakdown, the three busiest hubs for data usage are Bloor/Yonge, Queen’s Park and Wellesley stations. Data usage in tunnels is highest between St. George and St. Patrick stations.

A month after Rogers unveiled the first phase of cellphone service on TTC subways, Bell and Telus customers received the same access in October.

The development came more than two weeks after federal Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne directed Rogers to make arrangements to give access to the major telecommunications companies until separate infrastructure could be built and that all major carriers provide service to passengers.

Back in April, Rogers bought BAI Canada — the company provided wi-fi services on TTC subway platforms as well as limited cellular service for Freedom Mobile customers. Rogers also acquired the rights to fix and expand the system.

Rogers is the parent company of CityNews

With files from Nick Westoll

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Weekend need-to-know: Grey Cup fever, film festivals, and the holiday season gets into full swing
Weekend need-to-know: Grey Cup fever, film festivals, and the holiday season gets into full swing

Movie buffs will have their pick of the litter as several film festivals are happening this weekend across the city and pet owners will have a chance to get a photo with Santa at the Toronto Christmas...

1m ago

Vaughan community centre evacuated due to bomb threat
Vaughan community centre evacuated due to bomb threat

An Islamic community centre in Vaughan was evacuated due to an alleged bomb threat. York Regional Police (YRP) said they responded to the community centre near Bathurst Street and Ner Israel Drive on...

14m ago

Cold weather, rain on the horizon after milder stretch in Toronto, GTA
Cold weather, rain on the horizon after milder stretch in Toronto, GTA

Here's to hoping you were able to enjoy the recent stretch of sweater weather felt throughout Toronto and much of southern Ontario this week, as that will be coming to an end for now. Sunshine and warmer...

36m ago

'My heart sunk': Brampton mayor speaks out after man dies in tent outside former Peel shelter
'My heart sunk': Brampton mayor speaks out after man dies in tent outside former Peel shelter

There is a growing wave of concern over the housing crisis in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) in the wake of an asylum seeker's death as a result of being forced to sleep at an encampment outside of a former...

11h ago

Top Stories

Weekend need-to-know: Grey Cup fever, film festivals, and the holiday season gets into full swing
Weekend need-to-know: Grey Cup fever, film festivals, and the holiday season gets into full swing

Movie buffs will have their pick of the litter as several film festivals are happening this weekend across the city and pet owners will have a chance to get a photo with Santa at the Toronto Christmas...

1m ago

Vaughan community centre evacuated due to bomb threat
Vaughan community centre evacuated due to bomb threat

An Islamic community centre in Vaughan was evacuated due to an alleged bomb threat. York Regional Police (YRP) said they responded to the community centre near Bathurst Street and Ner Israel Drive on...

14m ago

Cold weather, rain on the horizon after milder stretch in Toronto, GTA
Cold weather, rain on the horizon after milder stretch in Toronto, GTA

Here's to hoping you were able to enjoy the recent stretch of sweater weather felt throughout Toronto and much of southern Ontario this week, as that will be coming to an end for now. Sunshine and warmer...

36m ago

'My heart sunk': Brampton mayor speaks out after man dies in tent outside former Peel shelter
'My heart sunk': Brampton mayor speaks out after man dies in tent outside former Peel shelter

There is a growing wave of concern over the housing crisis in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) in the wake of an asylum seeker's death as a result of being forced to sleep at an encampment outside of a former...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Rain on the way, wintry weather to follow this weekend
Rain on the way, wintry weather to follow this weekend

The stretch of sunshine will temporarily end on Friday and make way for rain. This precedes a drop in temperatures slated for the weekend, with the first taste of snow possible next week.

11h ago

2:57
Asylum seeker found dead outside of Mississauga shelter
Asylum seeker found dead outside of Mississauga shelter

Peel region officials call on the federal government for assistance after asylum seeker was found down sleeping outside shelter.

12h ago

1:54
79-year-old charged in alleged vehicle attack in North York
79-year-old charged in alleged vehicle attack in North York

79-year-old Ciro Garofano has been charged with murder & attempted murder after allegedly intentionally driving into three people at a North York apartment complex.

12h ago

4:01
Elderly man charged with murder after allegedly striking people with a vehicle
Elderly man charged with murder after allegedly striking people with a vehicle

Police have charged an elderly man with first-degree murder after he allegedly intentionally ran over three family members with his vehicle at a North York apartment building. Faiza Amin has the latest from the scene.

17h ago

2:09
North York driver intentionally struck 3 pedestrians, killing 1: police
North York driver intentionally struck 3 pedestrians, killing 1: police

Toronto police say an elderly male driver intentionally struck multiple pedestrians in North York on Wednesday afternoon, killing a woman and injuring two others. Michelle Mackey has the latest from investigators.
More Videos