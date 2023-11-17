Weekend need-to-know: Grey Cup fever, film festivals, and the holiday season gets into full swing

Movie buffs will have their pick of the litter as several film festivals are happening this weekend across the city and pet owners will have a chance to get a photo with Santa at the Toronto Christmas Pet Show as the holiday season gets into full swing.

The jolly old elf will also arrive at the Eaton Centre in downtown Toronto on Friday afternoon. The Distillery District Winter Village kicked off on Thursday and runs until Jan. 7, and WinterFest begins at Canada’s Wonderland.

There is also a full weekend closure on the TTC to keep in mind as you travel through the city.

Here’s what’s going on this weekend.

Events

Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton

The Grey Cup happens this weekend at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, featuring an electrifying performance from Green Day. The match-up will see the Winnipeg Bluebombers take on the Montreal Alouettes to find out who will hoist the Grey Cup.

Sadly, the Toronto Argonauts did not have a chance to defend their 2022 title after their semifinal loss to the Bluebombers 38-17.

The game kicks off at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Film festivals across Toronto

If you are a film junkie, there are endless possibilities for you to check out some film festivals this weekend.

The Reel Asian Film Festival finishes their 10 day-run this weekend at Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema. The festival is unique showcase of contemporary Asian cinema and work from the Asian diaspora from Asian-identifying artists in Canada, the U.S., Asia and all over the world. A full list of films and the schedule can be found here.

The European Union Film Festival kicks off on Saturday featuring 27 unique films from 27 countries at the Spadina Theatre. General Admission tickets are free, first-come-first-serve or you can reserve online for $10. The full slate of films can be found here.

And finally, the annual Water Docs Film Festival, focused on feature and short water and climate-themed films happens this weekend only. Starting Friday and running until Sunday, films will be held at the University of Toronto’s Ontario Institute for Studies in Education (OISE) auditorium along with filmmaker Q&A’s and panel discussions. It’s also free to attend.

Toronto Christmas Pet Show

Do you want your pet to have a photo with Santa this Christmas? Well then, look no further than the Toronto Christmas Pet Show. The weekend-long event will also feature a nine-ring dog show, visit with Santa, a TICA (The International Cat Association) Cat Show, creative grooming demos, celebrity pets and a pet-focused marketplace.

It’s being held at the International Centre in Mississauga from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.Tickets can be found here.

Two dogs meeting Santa Claus. (Photo by Townsend Walton)

Santa Claus Parades

The Beaches Santa Claus Parade makes its return this weekend. The parade begins at 1 p.m. Sunday Nov. 19 at Kingston Road and Victoria Park Avenue.

A number of other parades are taking place in the GTA and surrounding area this weekend, including in Brampton, Georgetown, Orangeville, Oshawa, Uxbridge Barrie, Alliston and Collingwood.

The 119th annual Toronto Santa Claus Parade goes next Saturday (Nov. 26)

TTC/GO closures

Line 1 weekend closure

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between St. Andrew and St. George stations due to track work. Shuttle buses will not be running because of ongoing construction.

The TTC recommends those travelling downtown to use the Yonge Side of Line 1 or take the 510 Spadina streetcar and transfer to a connecting eastbound streetcar route. Extra streetcars will be running in the downtown core.

Regular service will resume on Monday at 6 a.m.

GO buses replacing trains on Barrie Line

GO trains will be replaced by buses on the Barrie line. Starting at 10 p.m. Friday until the end of service on Sunday, replacement buses will run between Allandale Waterfront, Barrie South, Bradford, East Gwillimbury, Newmarket, Aurora, King City, Maple and Rutherford GO stations.

Service will resume normally on Monday.

Road Closures

Ongoing closures