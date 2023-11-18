One man critically injured in 2-alarm fire at east end apartment
Posted November 18, 2023 8:11 am.
Last Updated November 18, 2023 8:12 am.
A man was fighting for his life following a two-alarm fire in the city’s east end.
Fire crews were called to an apartment building on Gamble Avenue in the area of Cosburn Avenue and Broadview Avenue just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday.
Officials say they rescued one person from a second-floor unit who was without vital signs.
Paramedics tell CityNews they transported one man, believed to be in his 50s or 60s, to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. One other person was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Fire officials say the blaze has been extinguished.