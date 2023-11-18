One man critically injured in 2-alarm fire at east end apartment

A man was fighting for his life following a two-alarm fire in the city’s east end.

Fire crews were called to an apartment building on Gamble Avenue in the area of Cosburn Avenue and Broadview Avenue just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say they rescued one person from a second-floor unit who was without vital signs.

Paramedics tell CityNews they transported one man, believed to be in his 50s or 60s, to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. One other person was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Fire officials say the blaze has been extinguished.