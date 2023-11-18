5-year-old boy fatally stabs twin brother in California

By The Associated Press

Posted November 18, 2023 3:04 pm.

Last Updated November 18, 2023 3:12 pm.

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A 5-year-old California boy fatally stabbed his twin brother, authorities said.

The twins were fighting Wednesday when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling in unincorporated Scotts Valley, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. The boy died at the hospital.

“We are heartbroken for the family of these two young children and share in their grief,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Authorities said they do not plan to file criminal charges in the death.

“California law dictates that age, criminal intent, and knowledge of wrongfulness are factors needed to charge a child with a crime,” the Facebook post stated. “Based on the current investigation, there is no indication of negligence or criminal activity by any other party.”

Scotts Valley is roughly 55 miles (89 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Patients, staff leave Gaza's biggest hospital, dozens killed at crowded refugee camp
Patients, staff leave Gaza's biggest hospital, dozens killed at crowded refugee camp

Patients, staff and displaced people left Gaza’s largest hospital Saturday, with one describing a panicked and chaotic evacuation as Israeli forces searched and face-scanned men among the evacuees and...

3h ago

Unclear when Canadians still in Gaza can cross into Egypt after 9 more made it out Friday
Unclear when Canadians still in Gaza can cross into Egypt after 9 more made it out Friday

Canadians still stuck in the war-torn Gaza Strip continue to wait for their chance to cross into Egypt. Saturday's list from the General Authority for Crossings and Borders in Gaza contained no Canadians,...

8h ago

Woman charged in midtown Starbucks vandalism
Woman charged in midtown Starbucks vandalism

A 25-year-old woman is facing a mischief charge after a coffee shop in a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood was vandalized. Police say they were called to the Starbucks location at Eglinton Avenue West...

3h ago

Man dead after late-night shooting in Richmond Hill
Man dead after late-night shooting in Richmond Hill

A man is dead following an overnight shooting in Richmond Hill. York region police say they were called to the area of York Boulevard and East Beaver Creek Road just north of Highway 7 for reports of...

5h ago

Top Stories

Patients, staff leave Gaza's biggest hospital, dozens killed at crowded refugee camp
Patients, staff leave Gaza's biggest hospital, dozens killed at crowded refugee camp

Patients, staff and displaced people left Gaza’s largest hospital Saturday, with one describing a panicked and chaotic evacuation as Israeli forces searched and face-scanned men among the evacuees and...

3h ago

Unclear when Canadians still in Gaza can cross into Egypt after 9 more made it out Friday
Unclear when Canadians still in Gaza can cross into Egypt after 9 more made it out Friday

Canadians still stuck in the war-torn Gaza Strip continue to wait for their chance to cross into Egypt. Saturday's list from the General Authority for Crossings and Borders in Gaza contained no Canadians,...

8h ago

Woman charged in midtown Starbucks vandalism
Woman charged in midtown Starbucks vandalism

A 25-year-old woman is facing a mischief charge after a coffee shop in a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood was vandalized. Police say they were called to the Starbucks location at Eglinton Avenue West...

3h ago

Man dead after late-night shooting in Richmond Hill
Man dead after late-night shooting in Richmond Hill

A man is dead following an overnight shooting in Richmond Hill. York region police say they were called to the area of York Boulevard and East Beaver Creek Road just north of Highway 7 for reports of...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

3:11
TTC boss Rick Leary speaks out after secret board meeting last month
TTC boss Rick Leary speaks out after secret board meeting last month

With the launch of an investigation into his conduct, Leary said he would cooperate with the board while answering questions at a TTC event on Friday. Mark McAllister reports.

21h ago

3:08
Bomb threats at Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque leave communities shaken
Bomb threats at Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque leave communities shaken

Bomb threats at a Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque lead to evacuations and police investigations. Shauna Hunt with the latest from the shaken communities.

22h ago

2:19
Largest seizure of hard drugs in Toronto Police history
Largest seizure of hard drugs in Toronto Police history

Toronto Police are recording the largest seizure of cocaine and crystal meth in the service’s history, through Project Finito. Faiza Amin speaks with investigators on the results of the drug bust that has an estimated street value of $90 million.
3:03
'My bathroom is a mess': More people in GTA complain about local contractor
'My bathroom is a mess': More people in GTA complain about local contractor

CityNews first told you about complaints regarding a local bathroom contractor back in August. Now more customers are speaking out.
2:21
Ontario increasing wages for early childhood educators
Ontario increasing wages for early childhood educators

Demand is rising for $10 a day childcare, in a bid In a bid to ease the shortage of early childhood educators, the province is boosting their hourly pay. However, advocates say it won’t be enough to attract and retain underpaid workers.
More Videos