A Chinese man is extradited from Morocco to face embezzlement charges in Shanghai

In this image taken from video footage run by China's CCTV, a fugitive accused of economic crimes known by his surname Luo is taken away by Chinese police officer after being extradited from Morocco and arriving at the airport in Shanghai , China, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. A Chinese man wanted for allegedly embezzling millions of yuan (hundreds of thousands of dollars) from his company and then fleeing to Morocco has been extradited back to China, State broadcaster CCTV showed the man being handcuffed and led to a police car after getting off a plane on Saturday, (CCTV via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 18, 2023 10:35 am.

Last Updated November 18, 2023 10:42 am.

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese man wanted for allegedly embezzling millions of yuan (hundreds of thousands of dollars) from his company and then fleeing to Morocco was extradited back to China on Saturday, the Ministry of Public Security said.

The man, a financial executive at the company, used passwords for its bank accounts to transfer money to his personal account, the ministry said in a statement. It didn’t name the company but said that Shanghai police filed a case against the man in February 2020.

Moroccan police arrested him in April of this year and a court approved his extradition in late October. Chinese officials brought him back to Shanghai on Saturday.

State broadcaster CCTV showed the man, identified only by his surname Luo, signing an arrest warrant after getting off the plane and then being handcuffed. Police officers led him from the jetway to the tarmac and to a waiting police car.

The Public Security Ministry said it was the first extradition from Morocco to China since an extradition treaty between the two countries took effect in 2021.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman charged in midtown Starbucks vandalism
Woman charged in midtown Starbucks vandalism

A 25-year-old woman is facing a mischief charge after a coffee shop in a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood was vandalized. Police say they were called to the Starbucks location at Eglinton Avenue West...

1h ago

Man dead after late-night shooting in Richmond Hill
Man dead after late-night shooting in Richmond Hill

A man is dead following an overnight shooting in Richmond Hill. York region police say they were called to the area of York Boulevard and East Beaver Creek Road just north of Highway 7 for reports of...

1h ago

One man critically injured in 2-alarm fire at east end apartment
One man critically injured in 2-alarm fire at east end apartment

A man was fighting for his life following a two-alarm fire in the city's east end. Fire crews were called to an apartment building on Gamble Avenue in the area of Cosburn Avenue and Broadview Avenue...

32m ago

Man seriously injured in late-night crash in Brampton
Man seriously injured in late-night crash in Brampton

A man has been seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the crash in the area of McLaughlin Road and Denison Avenue just before midnight. The...

4h ago

Top Stories

Woman charged in midtown Starbucks vandalism
Woman charged in midtown Starbucks vandalism

A 25-year-old woman is facing a mischief charge after a coffee shop in a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood was vandalized. Police say they were called to the Starbucks location at Eglinton Avenue West...

1h ago

Man dead after late-night shooting in Richmond Hill
Man dead after late-night shooting in Richmond Hill

A man is dead following an overnight shooting in Richmond Hill. York region police say they were called to the area of York Boulevard and East Beaver Creek Road just north of Highway 7 for reports of...

1h ago

One man critically injured in 2-alarm fire at east end apartment
One man critically injured in 2-alarm fire at east end apartment

A man was fighting for his life following a two-alarm fire in the city's east end. Fire crews were called to an apartment building on Gamble Avenue in the area of Cosburn Avenue and Broadview Avenue...

32m ago

Man seriously injured in late-night crash in Brampton
Man seriously injured in late-night crash in Brampton

A man has been seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the crash in the area of McLaughlin Road and Denison Avenue just before midnight. The...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:11
TTC boss Rick Leary speaks out after secret board meeting last month
TTC boss Rick Leary speaks out after secret board meeting last month

With the launch of an investigation into his conduct, Leary said he would cooperate with the board while answering questions at a TTC event on Friday. Mark McAllister reports.

17h ago

3:08
Bomb threats at Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque leave communities shaken
Bomb threats at Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque leave communities shaken

Bomb threats at a Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque lead to evacuations and police investigations. Shauna Hunt with the latest from the shaken communities.

17h ago

2:19
Largest seizure of hard drugs in Toronto Police history
Largest seizure of hard drugs in Toronto Police history

Toronto Police are recording the largest seizure of cocaine and crystal meth in the service’s history, through Project Finito. Faiza Amin speaks with investigators on the results of the drug bust that has an estimated street value of $90 million.

19h ago

3:03
'My bathroom is a mess': More people in GTA complain about local contractor
'My bathroom is a mess': More people in GTA complain about local contractor

CityNews first told you about complaints regarding a local bathroom contractor back in August. Now more customers are speaking out.

21h ago

2:21
Ontario increasing wages for early childhood educators
Ontario increasing wages for early childhood educators

Demand is rising for $10 a day childcare, in a bid In a bid to ease the shortage of early childhood educators, the province is boosting their hourly pay. However, advocates say it won’t be enough to attract and retain underpaid workers.
More Videos