Armenia and Azerbaijan speak different diplomatic languages, Armenia’s leader says

By The Associated Press

Posted November 18, 2023 1:41 pm.

Last Updated November 18, 2023 1:42 pm.

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Saturday that his country and Azerbaijan are speaking “different diplomatic languages” even though they were able to agree on the basic principles for a peace treaty.

Azerbaijan waged a lightning military campaign in September in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The offensive ended three decades of rule there by ethnic Armenians and resulted in the vast majority of the 120,000 residents fleeing the region, which is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.

Addressing the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, Pashinyan said it was “good that the basic principles of peace with Azerbaijan have been agreed upon.” The principles include Armenia and Azerbaijan recognizing each other’s territorial integrity.

But Armenian state news agency Armenpress quoted Pashinyan as going on to say, “We have good and bad news about the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process.” He said that Azerbaijan did not publicly comment on the agreed-upon peace outline announced last month, making him question its commitment and fostering what Pashinyan described as an atmosphere of mistrust.

Rhetoric by Azerbaijani officials that he said included referring to Armenia as “Western Azerbaijan” leaves the door open for further “military aggression” against Armenia, the prime minister said.

“This seems to us to be preparation for a new war, a new military aggression against Armenia, and it is one of the main obstacles to progress in the peace process,” Pashinyan said.

The OSCE’s Parliamentary Assembly opened its fall meeting on Saturday in Yerevan, Armenia’s capital. On Thursday, the government of Azerbaijan said it would not participate in normalization talks with Armenia that were planned to take place in the United States later this month.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Patients, staff leave Gaza's biggest hospital, dozens killed at crowded refugee camp
Patients, staff leave Gaza's biggest hospital, dozens killed at crowded refugee camp

Patients, staff and displaced people left Gaza’s largest hospital Saturday, with one describing a panicked and chaotic evacuation as Israeli forces searched and face-scanned men among the evacuees and...

1h ago

Unclear when Canadians still in Gaza can cross into Egypt after 9 more made it out Friday
Unclear when Canadians still in Gaza can cross into Egypt after 9 more made it out Friday

Canadians still stuck in the war-torn Gaza Strip continue to wait for their chance to cross into Egypt. Saturday's list from the General Authority for Crossings and Borders in Gaza contained no Canadians,...

7h ago

Woman charged in midtown Starbucks vandalism
Woman charged in midtown Starbucks vandalism

A 25-year-old woman is facing a mischief charge after a coffee shop in a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood was vandalized. Police say they were called to the Starbucks location at Eglinton Avenue West...

1h ago

Man dead after late-night shooting in Richmond Hill
Man dead after late-night shooting in Richmond Hill

A man is dead following an overnight shooting in Richmond Hill. York region police say they were called to the area of York Boulevard and East Beaver Creek Road just north of Highway 7 for reports of...

4h ago

Top Stories

Patients, staff leave Gaza's biggest hospital, dozens killed at crowded refugee camp
Patients, staff leave Gaza's biggest hospital, dozens killed at crowded refugee camp

Patients, staff and displaced people left Gaza’s largest hospital Saturday, with one describing a panicked and chaotic evacuation as Israeli forces searched and face-scanned men among the evacuees and...

1h ago

Unclear when Canadians still in Gaza can cross into Egypt after 9 more made it out Friday
Unclear when Canadians still in Gaza can cross into Egypt after 9 more made it out Friday

Canadians still stuck in the war-torn Gaza Strip continue to wait for their chance to cross into Egypt. Saturday's list from the General Authority for Crossings and Borders in Gaza contained no Canadians,...

7h ago

Woman charged in midtown Starbucks vandalism
Woman charged in midtown Starbucks vandalism

A 25-year-old woman is facing a mischief charge after a coffee shop in a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood was vandalized. Police say they were called to the Starbucks location at Eglinton Avenue West...

1h ago

Man dead after late-night shooting in Richmond Hill
Man dead after late-night shooting in Richmond Hill

A man is dead following an overnight shooting in Richmond Hill. York region police say they were called to the area of York Boulevard and East Beaver Creek Road just north of Highway 7 for reports of...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:11
TTC boss Rick Leary speaks out after secret board meeting last month
TTC boss Rick Leary speaks out after secret board meeting last month

With the launch of an investigation into his conduct, Leary said he would cooperate with the board while answering questions at a TTC event on Friday. Mark McAllister reports.

20h ago

3:08
Bomb threats at Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque leave communities shaken
Bomb threats at Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque leave communities shaken

Bomb threats at a Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque lead to evacuations and police investigations. Shauna Hunt with the latest from the shaken communities.

20h ago

2:19
Largest seizure of hard drugs in Toronto Police history
Largest seizure of hard drugs in Toronto Police history

Toronto Police are recording the largest seizure of cocaine and crystal meth in the service’s history, through Project Finito. Faiza Amin speaks with investigators on the results of the drug bust that has an estimated street value of $90 million.

22h ago

3:03
'My bathroom is a mess': More people in GTA complain about local contractor
'My bathroom is a mess': More people in GTA complain about local contractor

CityNews first told you about complaints regarding a local bathroom contractor back in August. Now more customers are speaking out.
2:21
Ontario increasing wages for early childhood educators
Ontario increasing wages for early childhood educators

Demand is rising for $10 a day childcare, in a bid In a bid to ease the shortage of early childhood educators, the province is boosting their hourly pay. However, advocates say it won’t be enough to attract and retain underpaid workers.
More Videos