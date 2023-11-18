B.C. New Democrats gather in Victoria for convention ahead of next year’s election

British Columbia Premier David Eby speaks at the NDP Convention in Hamilton, Ont., on Friday, October 13, 2023. British Columbia New Democrats are in Victoria this weekend debating policy and strategy at the party's convention ahead of next year's provincial election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 18, 2023 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 18, 2023 4:12 am.

VICTORIA — British Columbia New Democrats gather in Victoria this weekend to debate policy and strategy at the party’s convention ahead of next year’s provincial election.

Premier David Eby will address party delegates this afternoon.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to speak to delegates Sunday. 

Party officials say the weekend gathering marks the first in-person convention since 2019, and the first under Eby, who took over as party leader from former premier John Horgan last November.

Eby’s first year as premier has seen the NDP introduce housing policy initiatives, public safety reforms and cost-of-living assistance measures.

The B.C. election is scheduled for fall 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2023.

The Canadian Press

