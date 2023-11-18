Bruins’ Lucic taking indefinite leave of absence after alleged domestic incident

Milan Lucic will be taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team after being involved in an alleged domestic incident Friday evening, the Boston Bruins said Saturday.

“The Boston Bruins are aware of the situation involving Milan Lucic Friday evening,” the statement to Sportsnet said. “Milan is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team. The organization takes these matters very seriously, and we will work with the Lucic family to provide any support and assistance they may need.”

Lucic was arrested by Boston Police early Saturday morning following the incident, WCVB Boston reported.

The Bruins have announced that Milan Lucic will be taking an indefinite leave of absence following an alleged domestic incident that took place on Friday night. pic.twitter.com/NjGoOXEmlm — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 18, 2023

Boston Police said it could neither confirm nor deny arresting Lucic early Saturday morning. A message sent to Lucic’s agent was not immediately returned.

“The biggest thing for us is we care a lot about their family,” Bruins captain Brad Marchand told reporters on Saturday when asked about Lucic. “We’re a family in here, we’re all very, very, very close, so we’re obviously very concerned and upset for them for what they’re going through.”

Marchand reiterated the team’s support for the family at this time.

“Our culture here is great and we care about each other,” head coach Jim Montgomery told media on Saturday. “With that, it’s not a normal day. But, we’re professionals and we have a game to play tonight.”

Lucic, 35, is veteran of over 1,300 NHL games with the Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames. He won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011 and is back with the team after signing a one-year free agent contract last summer worth $1 million with $500,000 in possible additional incentives.

The Vancouver native has not played since Oct. 21 because of injury.

The Bruins, who host Montreal on Saturday night, said they would have no further comment.

— With files from The Associated Press