Bruins’ Lucic taking indefinite leave of absence after alleged domestic incident

Boston Bruins left wing Milan Lucic (17) during a hockey game, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Boston. (Charles Krupa/AP)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted November 18, 2023 1:01 pm.

Milan Lucic will be taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team after being involved in an alleged domestic incident Friday evening, the Boston Bruins said Saturday.

“The Boston Bruins are aware of the situation involving Milan Lucic Friday evening,” the statement to Sportsnet said. “Milan is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team. The organization takes these matters very seriously, and we will work with the Lucic family to provide any support and assistance they may need.”

Lucic was arrested by Boston Police early Saturday morning following the incident, WCVB Boston reported.

Boston Police said it could neither confirm nor deny arresting Lucic early Saturday morning. A message sent to Lucic’s agent was not immediately returned.

“The biggest thing for us is we care a lot about their family,” Bruins captain Brad Marchand told reporters on Saturday when asked about Lucic. “We’re a family in here, we’re all very, very, very close, so we’re obviously very concerned and upset for them for what they’re going through.”

Marchand reiterated the team’s support for the family at this time.

“Our culture here is great and we care about each other,” head coach Jim Montgomery told media on Saturday. “With that, it’s not a normal day. But, we’re professionals and we have a game to play tonight.”

Lucic, 35, is veteran of over 1,300 NHL games with the Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames. He won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011 and is back with the team after signing a one-year free agent contract last summer worth $1 million with $500,000 in possible additional incentives.

The Vancouver native has not played since Oct. 21 because of injury.

The Bruins, who host Montreal on Saturday night, said they would have no further comment.

— With files from The Associated Press

Top Stories

Patients, staff leave Gaza's biggest hospital, dozens killed at crowded refugee camp
Patients, staff leave Gaza's biggest hospital, dozens killed at crowded refugee camp

Patients, staff and displaced people left Gaza’s largest hospital Saturday, with one describing a panicked and chaotic evacuation as Israeli forces searched and face-scanned men among the evacuees and...

1h ago

Unclear when Canadians still in Gaza can cross into Egypt after 9 more made it out Friday
Unclear when Canadians still in Gaza can cross into Egypt after 9 more made it out Friday

Canadians still stuck in the war-torn Gaza Strip continue to wait for their chance to cross into Egypt. Saturday's list from the General Authority for Crossings and Borders in Gaza contained no Canadians,...

7h ago

Woman charged in midtown Starbucks vandalism
Woman charged in midtown Starbucks vandalism

A 25-year-old woman is facing a mischief charge after a coffee shop in a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood was vandalized. Police say they were called to the Starbucks location at Eglinton Avenue West...

1h ago

Man dead after late-night shooting in Richmond Hill
Man dead after late-night shooting in Richmond Hill

A man is dead following an overnight shooting in Richmond Hill. York region police say they were called to the area of York Boulevard and East Beaver Creek Road just north of Highway 7 for reports of...

4h ago

