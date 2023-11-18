First group of wounded Palestinian children from Israel-Hamas war arrives in United Arab Emirates

Twelve-year-old Amr Jandieh, who was wounded in the Israel-Hamas war, gestures, while surrounded by Emirati officials as he is brought down from the plane to an ambulance in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Jandieh is one of thousands of children in Gaza who have been injured by the ongoing Hamas-Israel war. But he’s one of the slightly luckier ones who was able to leave the besieged enclave to get treatment outside. (AP Photo/Malak Harb)

By Malak Harb, The Associated Press

Posted November 18, 2023 7:24 am.

Last Updated November 18, 2023 7:56 am.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The first planeload of Palestinian children wounded in the Israel-Hamas war raging in the Gaza Strip reached the United Arab Emirates on Saturday, part of a pledged relief effort by the country to aid 1,000 children.

The group of 15 people, including children and their family members, made it across the Gaza Strip’s Rafah border crossing with Egypt on Friday. They then took a flight from the Egyptian city of El-Arish to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE.

Young children lay asleep on their moms’ laps as the plane finally landed at Abu Dhabi International Airport. Some of the seats of the plane were removed to make room for the most critically wounded children, who needed to lie on stretchers.

Some of the young had bandaged arms and legs. Others sat quietly next to their parents or relatives. Some traveled alone. The mood was somber and quiet inside the plane. Many of the mothers said they were exhausted.

Twelve-year-old Amr Jandieh, his eyes welling up with tears, said he traveled to the Emirates alone.

“My dad, uncle, and I were talking on the street,” Jandieh said. “My uncle was killed. My dad was injured … all of a sudden a missile hit and I lost consciousness. I woke up and found myself in the hospital.”

Mohammed Abu Tabikh, 14, was one of the more seriously wounded children on the plane. He suffered injuries to his neck and spine when a car he was traveling in was hit in a strike.

“When I got injured, I felt shock. And then I stopped moving,” he quietly said before being brought carefully out of the plane.

Nabila Mahmoud traveled from the Gaza Strip with her 17-year-old daughter Rawan, who suffered a broken pelvis. Mahmoud said their house was hit by a direct missile and 13 of her family members were killed.

The war, now in its seventh week, was triggered by Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people. The militant group also abducted some 240 men, women and children.

Israel’s ongoing retaliatory military strikes on Gaza has so far killed more than 11,400 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and children, according to Palestinian health authorities. Another 2,700 have been reported missing, believed buried under rubble.

The UAE — a federation of seven emirates on the Arabian Peninsula also home to Dubai — has diplomatic relations with Israel following a 2020 recognition deal.

Malak Harb, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dead after late-night shooting in Richmond Hill
Man dead after late-night shooting in Richmond Hill

A man is dead following an overnight shooting in Richmond Hill. York region police say they were called to the area of York Boulevard and East Beaver Creek Road just north of Highway 7 for reports of...

1h ago

One man critically injured in 2-alarm fire at east end apartment
One man critically injured in 2-alarm fire at east end apartment

A man was fighting for his life following a two-alarm fire in the city's east end. Fire crews were called to an apartment building on Gamble Avenue in the area of Cosburn Avenue and Broadview Avenue...

0m ago

Man seriously injured in late-night crash in Brampton
Man seriously injured in late-night crash in Brampton

A man has been seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the crash in the area of McLaughlin Road and Denison Avenue just before midnight. The...

1h ago

SpaceX launches its giant new rocket but a pair of explosions ends the second test flight
SpaceX launches its giant new rocket but a pair of explosions ends the second test flight

SpaceX launched its mega rocket Starship on Saturday, but lost the booster and then the spacecraft minutes into the test flight. The booster had sent the rocketship toward space, but communication was...

6m ago

Top Stories

Man dead after late-night shooting in Richmond Hill
Man dead after late-night shooting in Richmond Hill

A man is dead following an overnight shooting in Richmond Hill. York region police say they were called to the area of York Boulevard and East Beaver Creek Road just north of Highway 7 for reports of...

1h ago

One man critically injured in 2-alarm fire at east end apartment
One man critically injured in 2-alarm fire at east end apartment

A man was fighting for his life following a two-alarm fire in the city's east end. Fire crews were called to an apartment building on Gamble Avenue in the area of Cosburn Avenue and Broadview Avenue...

0m ago

Man seriously injured in late-night crash in Brampton
Man seriously injured in late-night crash in Brampton

A man has been seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the crash in the area of McLaughlin Road and Denison Avenue just before midnight. The...

1h ago

SpaceX launches its giant new rocket but a pair of explosions ends the second test flight
SpaceX launches its giant new rocket but a pair of explosions ends the second test flight

SpaceX launched its mega rocket Starship on Saturday, but lost the booster and then the spacecraft minutes into the test flight. The booster had sent the rocketship toward space, but communication was...

6m ago

Most Watched Today

3:11
TTC boss Rick Leary speaks out after secret board meeting last month
TTC boss Rick Leary speaks out after secret board meeting last month

With the launch of an investigation into his conduct, Leary said he would cooperate with the board while answering questions at a TTC event on Friday. Mark McAllister reports.

14h ago

3:08
Bomb threats at Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque leave communities shaken
Bomb threats at Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque leave communities shaken

Bomb threats at a Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque lead to evacuations and police investigations. Shauna Hunt with the latest from the shaken communities.

14h ago

2:19
Largest seizure of hard drugs in Toronto Police history
Largest seizure of hard drugs in Toronto Police history

Toronto Police are recording the largest seizure of cocaine and crystal meth in the service’s history, through Project Finito. Faiza Amin speaks with investigators on the results of the drug bust that has an estimated street value of $90 million.

16h ago

3:03
'My bathroom is a mess': More people in GTA complain about local contractor
'My bathroom is a mess': More people in GTA complain about local contractor

CityNews first told you about complaints regarding a local bathroom contractor back in August. Now more customers are speaking out.

18h ago

2:21
Ontario increasing wages for early childhood educators
Ontario increasing wages for early childhood educators

Demand is rising for $10 a day childcare, in a bid In a bid to ease the shortage of early childhood educators, the province is boosting their hourly pay. However, advocates say it won’t be enough to attract and retain underpaid workers.
More Videos