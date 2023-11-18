Inuvialuk artist Kablusiak named winner of $100,000 Sobey Art Award

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 18, 2023 8:15 pm.

Last Updated November 18, 2023 8:26 pm.

OTTAWA — A Yellowknife born, Calgary-based Inuvialuk artist has been named the winner of the Sobey Art Award four years after being shortlisted for the honour for the first time.

The multidisciplinary artist Kablusiak, who is known professionally under only one name, was awarded the $100,000 prize at an evening gala in Ottawa hosted by the National Gallery of Canada and the Sobey Art Foundation.

Award Jury Chair Jonathan Shaughnessy describes Kablusiak’s work as “fearless and unapologetic,” adding the artist “confounds old categories” with work that explores the experiences of “being looked at without being seen.” 

Kablusiak first made the short list for the award in 2019. 

Four runners-up — Gabrielle L’Hirondelle Hill, Seamus Gallagher, Anahita Norouzi and Michele Pearson Clarke — all received $25,000 prizes. 

Works by all five shortlisted artists will be part of an exhibition at the national gallery from Oct. 13 to March 3, 2024.

The short list was chosen by an independent jury consisting of curators from five regions across Canada, as well as an international juror.

The Sobey Art Award was created in 2002 with funding from the Sobey Art Foundation and has been jointly administered by the foundation and national gallery since 2016.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2023. 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man charged after yelling slurs, moving to assault people outside Toronto mosque: police
Man charged after yelling slurs, moving to assault people outside Toronto mosque: police

Toronto police officers also charged the accused in connection with two other hate-motivated assaults that happened days earlier.

35m ago

Suspect wanted after victim grabbed, seriously injured in fall: Toronto police
Suspect wanted after victim grabbed, seriously injured in fall: Toronto police

Toronto police officers say the incident happened near Bathurst Street and Wellington Street West early on Oct. 29, 2023.

2h ago

Patients, staff leave Gaza's biggest hospital, dozens killed at crowded refugee camp
Patients, staff leave Gaza's biggest hospital, dozens killed at crowded refugee camp

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) _ Hundreds of patients, medical staff and people displaced by Israel's war against Hamas left Gaza's largest hospital Saturday, with one evacuee describing a panicked and chaotic...

38m ago

Woman charged in midtown Starbucks vandalism
Woman charged in midtown Starbucks vandalism

A 25-year-old woman is facing a mischief charge after a coffee shop in a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood was vandalized. Police say they were called to the Starbucks location at Eglinton Avenue West...

8h ago

Top Stories

Man charged after yelling slurs, moving to assault people outside Toronto mosque: police
Man charged after yelling slurs, moving to assault people outside Toronto mosque: police

Toronto police officers also charged the accused in connection with two other hate-motivated assaults that happened days earlier.

35m ago

Suspect wanted after victim grabbed, seriously injured in fall: Toronto police
Suspect wanted after victim grabbed, seriously injured in fall: Toronto police

Toronto police officers say the incident happened near Bathurst Street and Wellington Street West early on Oct. 29, 2023.

2h ago

Patients, staff leave Gaza's biggest hospital, dozens killed at crowded refugee camp
Patients, staff leave Gaza's biggest hospital, dozens killed at crowded refugee camp

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) _ Hundreds of patients, medical staff and people displaced by Israel's war against Hamas left Gaza's largest hospital Saturday, with one evacuee describing a panicked and chaotic...

38m ago

Woman charged in midtown Starbucks vandalism
Woman charged in midtown Starbucks vandalism

A 25-year-old woman is facing a mischief charge after a coffee shop in a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood was vandalized. Police say they were called to the Starbucks location at Eglinton Avenue West...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

5:18
Toronto study calls for ‘transportation justice’ for evening, night shift workers
Toronto study calls for ‘transportation justice’ for evening, night shift workers

A study by the University of Toronto and Mobilizing Justice is taking a look at where shift workers live and how they are being served by transit. Nick Westoll takes a deeper look at the issue.
3:11
TTC boss Rick Leary speaks out after secret board meeting last month
TTC boss Rick Leary speaks out after secret board meeting last month

With the launch of an investigation into his conduct, Leary said he would cooperate with the board while answering questions at a TTC event on Friday. Mark McAllister reports.
3:08
Bomb threats at Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque leave communities shaken
Bomb threats at Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque leave communities shaken

Bomb threats at a Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque lead to evacuations and police investigations. Shauna Hunt with the latest from the shaken communities.
2:19
Largest seizure of hard drugs in Toronto Police history
Largest seizure of hard drugs in Toronto Police history

Toronto Police are recording the largest seizure of cocaine and crystal meth in the service’s history, through Project Finito. Faiza Amin speaks with investigators on the results of the drug bust that has an estimated street value of $90 million.
3:03
'My bathroom is a mess': More people in GTA complain about local contractor
'My bathroom is a mess': More people in GTA complain about local contractor

CityNews first told you about complaints regarding a local bathroom contractor back in August. Now more customers are speaking out.
More Videos