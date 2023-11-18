Israeli drone fires missiles at aluminum plant in south Lebanon

By The Associated Press

Posted November 18, 2023 5:37 am.

Last Updated November 18, 2023 5:42 am.

BEIRUT (AP) — An Israeli drone fired two missiles at an aluminum plant outside the southern Lebanese market town of Nabatiyeh early Saturday, causing a fire and widespread damage, National News Agency said. There was no word on casualties.

The Israeli strike near the village of Toul is the first to hit the area since the 34-day war in 2006 between Israel and Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group, and far from the border.

NNA said firefighters and ambulances rushed to the area, but it did not mention casualties of the strike that occurred around dawn.

Journalists who tried to reach the factory were prevented by Hezbollah members.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the strike at the factory but it did say that the Israeli army is currently striking Hezbollah targets. It said further details will follow.

A day after the Oct. 7, attack by the Palestinian militant Hamas group on southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, Hezbollah started carrying out attacks on Israeli posts along the border. Israel’s military has been carrying out artillery shelling and airstrikes on areas on the Lebanese side of the border over the past weeks.

Earlier Saturday, Hezbollah said in a statement that its fighters fired a surface-to-air missile toward an Israeli Elbit Hermes 450 drone that was flying over Lebanon.

On Friday, Hezbollah said its fighters carried out more than a dozen attacks at Israeli posts along the border, including one with two suicide drones on a post in the northern Israeli town of Metula.

Israel considers Hezbollah its most serious immediate threat, estimating it has some 150,000 rockets and missiles aimed at Israel.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman charged with impaired driving after vehicle hit by GO train in Scarborough
Woman charged with impaired driving after vehicle hit by GO train in Scarborough

A woman is in custody for impaired driving after she allegedly left her vehicle on the railway tracks in Scarborough, where it was struck by a GO train. Toronto police were called to the area of Morningside...

6h ago

'Death by fire': Police evacuate Jewish school in North York following emailed bomb threat
'Death by fire': Police evacuate Jewish school in North York following emailed bomb threat

For the second time in just over a month, a threat was made against the same Jewish high school in North York. Approximately 1,300 students at Tanenbaum Community Hebrew Academy of Toronto on Wilmington...

10h ago

SIU clears Toronto police officer who punched teen multiple times after attempted break-in
SIU clears Toronto police officer who punched teen multiple times after attempted break-in

Ontario's police watchdog decided against charging a Toronto police officer who was involved in an altercation with a teenager that saw the cop punch the 15-year-old six times, resulting in serious injuries. The...

8h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Grey Cup fever, film festivals, and the holiday season gets into full swing
Weekend need-to-know: Grey Cup fever, film festivals, and the holiday season gets into full swing

Movie buffs will have their pick of the litter as several film festivals are happening this weekend across the city and pet owners will have a chance to get a photo with Santa at the Toronto Christmas...

13h ago

Top Stories

Woman charged with impaired driving after vehicle hit by GO train in Scarborough
Woman charged with impaired driving after vehicle hit by GO train in Scarborough

A woman is in custody for impaired driving after she allegedly left her vehicle on the railway tracks in Scarborough, where it was struck by a GO train. Toronto police were called to the area of Morningside...

6h ago

'Death by fire': Police evacuate Jewish school in North York following emailed bomb threat
'Death by fire': Police evacuate Jewish school in North York following emailed bomb threat

For the second time in just over a month, a threat was made against the same Jewish high school in North York. Approximately 1,300 students at Tanenbaum Community Hebrew Academy of Toronto on Wilmington...

10h ago

SIU clears Toronto police officer who punched teen multiple times after attempted break-in
SIU clears Toronto police officer who punched teen multiple times after attempted break-in

Ontario's police watchdog decided against charging a Toronto police officer who was involved in an altercation with a teenager that saw the cop punch the 15-year-old six times, resulting in serious injuries. The...

8h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Grey Cup fever, film festivals, and the holiday season gets into full swing
Weekend need-to-know: Grey Cup fever, film festivals, and the holiday season gets into full swing

Movie buffs will have their pick of the litter as several film festivals are happening this weekend across the city and pet owners will have a chance to get a photo with Santa at the Toronto Christmas...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

3:11
TTC boss Rick Leary speaks out after secret board meeting last month
TTC boss Rick Leary speaks out after secret board meeting last month

With the launch of an investigation into his conduct, Leary said he would cooperate with the board while answering questions at a TTC event on Friday. Mark McAllister reports.

11h ago

3:08
Bomb threats at Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque leave communities shaken
Bomb threats at Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque leave communities shaken

Bomb threats at a Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque lead to evacuations and police investigations. Shauna Hunt with the latest from the shaken communities.

11h ago

2:19
Largest seizure of hard drugs in Toronto Police history
Largest seizure of hard drugs in Toronto Police history

Toronto Police are recording the largest seizure of cocaine and crystal meth in the service’s history, through Project Finito. Faiza Amin speaks with investigators on the results of the drug bust that has an estimated street value of $90 million.

13h ago

3:03
'My bathroom is a mess': More people in GTA complain about local contractor
'My bathroom is a mess': More people in GTA complain about local contractor

CityNews first told you about complaints regarding a local bathroom contractor back in August. Now more customers are speaking out.

15h ago

2:21
Ontario increasing wages for early childhood educators
Ontario increasing wages for early childhood educators

Demand is rising for $10 a day childcare, in a bid In a bid to ease the shortage of early childhood educators, the province is boosting their hourly pay. However, advocates say it won’t be enough to attract and retain underpaid workers.
More Videos