Moldova’s first dog nips Austrian president on the hand during official visit

FILE - Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen arrives at the media center Niederoesterreich after hearing first results of the Austrian Presidential election in Vienna, Austria, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen had an unusual encounter on an official visit to Moldova on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 when he was bitten by the country’s first dog, a rescue belonging to Moldovan President Maia Sandu. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted November 18, 2023 5:22 am.

Last Updated November 18, 2023 5:26 am.

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen had an unusual encounter during an official visit to Moldova when the country’s first dog, a rescue belonging to Moldovan President Maia Sandu, bit him on the hand.

Video footage from Moldovan media showed van der Bellen standing with Sandu and Codrut, her rescue dog, during his visit to the Moldovan capital, Chisinau, on Friday. When the Austrian president leaned down to pet Codrut, the dog snapped and briefly bit his hand.

“It was a small wound that was treated with a bandage,” van der Bellen’s office told the German news agency dpa, adding that the Austrian president “is doing well.”

Van der Bellen was meeting with Sandu and Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar to discuss Moldova’s bid to join the European Union.

The Austrian president posted about the incident on his Instagram page later Friday, acknowledging it “caused a bit of a stir.”

“Everyone who knows me knows that I’m a big dog lover and can understand his excitement,” van der Bellen said of Codrut the dog. “He was nervous because of all the people around him.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman charged with impaired driving after vehicle hit by GO train in Scarborough
Woman charged with impaired driving after vehicle hit by GO train in Scarborough

A woman is in custody for impaired driving after she allegedly left her vehicle on the railway tracks in Scarborough, where it was struck by a GO train. Toronto police were called to the area of Morningside...

6h ago

'Death by fire': Police evacuate Jewish school in North York following emailed bomb threat
'Death by fire': Police evacuate Jewish school in North York following emailed bomb threat

For the second time in just over a month, a threat was made against the same Jewish high school in North York. Approximately 1,300 students at Tanenbaum Community Hebrew Academy of Toronto on Wilmington...

10h ago

SIU clears Toronto police officer who punched teen multiple times after attempted break-in
SIU clears Toronto police officer who punched teen multiple times after attempted break-in

Ontario's police watchdog decided against charging a Toronto police officer who was involved in an altercation with a teenager that saw the cop punch the 15-year-old six times, resulting in serious injuries. The...

8h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Grey Cup fever, film festivals, and the holiday season gets into full swing
Weekend need-to-know: Grey Cup fever, film festivals, and the holiday season gets into full swing

Movie buffs will have their pick of the litter as several film festivals are happening this weekend across the city and pet owners will have a chance to get a photo with Santa at the Toronto Christmas...

13h ago

Top Stories

Woman charged with impaired driving after vehicle hit by GO train in Scarborough
Woman charged with impaired driving after vehicle hit by GO train in Scarborough

A woman is in custody for impaired driving after she allegedly left her vehicle on the railway tracks in Scarborough, where it was struck by a GO train. Toronto police were called to the area of Morningside...

6h ago

'Death by fire': Police evacuate Jewish school in North York following emailed bomb threat
'Death by fire': Police evacuate Jewish school in North York following emailed bomb threat

For the second time in just over a month, a threat was made against the same Jewish high school in North York. Approximately 1,300 students at Tanenbaum Community Hebrew Academy of Toronto on Wilmington...

10h ago

SIU clears Toronto police officer who punched teen multiple times after attempted break-in
SIU clears Toronto police officer who punched teen multiple times after attempted break-in

Ontario's police watchdog decided against charging a Toronto police officer who was involved in an altercation with a teenager that saw the cop punch the 15-year-old six times, resulting in serious injuries. The...

8h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Grey Cup fever, film festivals, and the holiday season gets into full swing
Weekend need-to-know: Grey Cup fever, film festivals, and the holiday season gets into full swing

Movie buffs will have their pick of the litter as several film festivals are happening this weekend across the city and pet owners will have a chance to get a photo with Santa at the Toronto Christmas...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

3:11
TTC boss Rick Leary speaks out after secret board meeting last month
TTC boss Rick Leary speaks out after secret board meeting last month

With the launch of an investigation into his conduct, Leary said he would cooperate with the board while answering questions at a TTC event on Friday. Mark McAllister reports.

11h ago

3:08
Bomb threats at Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque leave communities shaken
Bomb threats at Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque leave communities shaken

Bomb threats at a Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque lead to evacuations and police investigations. Shauna Hunt with the latest from the shaken communities.

11h ago

2:19
Largest seizure of hard drugs in Toronto Police history
Largest seizure of hard drugs in Toronto Police history

Toronto Police are recording the largest seizure of cocaine and crystal meth in the service’s history, through Project Finito. Faiza Amin speaks with investigators on the results of the drug bust that has an estimated street value of $90 million.

13h ago

3:03
'My bathroom is a mess': More people in GTA complain about local contractor
'My bathroom is a mess': More people in GTA complain about local contractor

CityNews first told you about complaints regarding a local bathroom contractor back in August. Now more customers are speaking out.

15h ago

2:21
Ontario increasing wages for early childhood educators
Ontario increasing wages for early childhood educators

Demand is rising for $10 a day childcare, in a bid In a bid to ease the shortage of early childhood educators, the province is boosting their hourly pay. However, advocates say it won’t be enough to attract and retain underpaid workers.
More Videos