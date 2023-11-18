Quebec Premier François Legault defends decision to subsidize NHL pre-season games in Quebec City

Quebec’s premier is defending his government’s decision to spend up to $7 million to bring the Los Angeles Kings to Quebec City for two NHL pre-season games next year.

François Legault told a Friday news conference it is important for the province to invest in leisure activities and pointed to hockey’s popularity in Quebec City.

He also said he hopes the pre-season matches showcase the arena at Quebec City’s Videotron Centre and inspire the NHL to install a franchise in the provincial capital.

The decision to spend between $5 million and $7 million on the venture continues to draw criticism from opposition parties, who say it’s a poor use of public funds, especially amid stalled talks with public sector unions demanding higher pay.

Legault said Friday the up to $7 million subsidy pales in comparison to the $3.7 billion it would take to meet the unions’ demands.

The Montreal Canadiens’ assertion that the team would have played in Quebec City for free has further stirred debate.