Suspect wanted after victim grabbed, seriously injured in fall: Toronto police

Toronto police officers released photos of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation.
Toronto police officers released photos of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation. HANDOUT

By Nick Westoll

Posted November 18, 2023 6:37 pm.

Last Updated November 18, 2023 6:44 pm.

Toronto police investigators say they’re looking to identify a suspect in an assault investigation after a person was allegedly grabbed and then seriously injured after they fell to the ground.

In a statement issued Saturday afternoon, officers said they were called at around 1 a.m. on Oct. 29 about an assault that happened near Bathurst Street and Wellington Street West.

It’s alleged the suspect and the victim were having a conversation when the suspect grabbed the victim in a bear hug before they fell off the sidewalk.

Officers said the victim hit their head on the road and sustained serious injuries. They had to be taken to a hospital.

Investigators said the suspect left the area after the fall.

On Saturday, officers released photos of the suspect they said is wanted in connection with the investigation. It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the release of photos three weeks after the incident.

