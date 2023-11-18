Unclear when Canadians still in Gaza Strip can cross into Egypt

Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on Rafah, Gaza Strip, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 18, 2023 2:45 am.

Last Updated November 18, 2023 3:12 am.

Canadians still stuck in the war-torn Gaza Strip continue to wait their chance to cross into Egypt.

Saturday’s list from the General Authority for Crossings and Borders in Gaza contained no Canadians, further stalling a chance to leave through the Rafah border crossing.

As of Friday, Global Affairs Canada said 376 Canadians, permanent residents and their relatives have been able to leave the Palestinian territory via Rafah. 

The department had said on Wednesday that it was in touch with 386 people still in Gaza.

The United Nations was forced on Friday to stop deliveries of food and other necessities in Gaza and warned of the growing risk of widespread starvation after internet and telephone services collapsed because of a lack of fuel.

Israel announced it will allow two tanker trucks of fuel into Gaza each day for the United Nations and communications, though that is half of what the United Nations said it needs for life-saving functions such as powering water systems, hospitals, bakeries and the trucks delivering aid.

Also Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Israel’s military actions in the Gaza Strip are making it harder to achieve long-term stability in the region.

Trudeau, speaking to reporters at the APEC summit in San Francisco, also repeated his call for Israel to show “maximum restraint” to protect civilian life.

The latest Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7, when militants killed 1,200 Israelis in surprise attacks. Israel retaliated with an airstrike campaign and cut off food, fuel, water and supplies to Gaza. Health officials in the territory say more than 11,470 people have been killed and another 2,700 are reported missing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2023.

— With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman charged with impaired driving after vehicle hit by GO train in Scarborough
Woman charged with impaired driving after vehicle hit by GO train in Scarborough

A woman is in custody for impaired driving after she allegedly left her vehicle on the railway tracks in Scarborough, where it was struck by a GO train. Toronto police were called to the area of Morningside...

5h ago

'Death by fire': Police evacuate Jewish school in North York following emailed bomb threat
'Death by fire': Police evacuate Jewish school in North York following emailed bomb threat

For the second time in just over a month, a threat was made against the same Jewish high school in North York. Approximately 1,300 students at Tanenbaum Community Hebrew Academy of Toronto on Wilmington...

9h ago

SIU clears Toronto police officer who punched teen multiple times after attempted break-in
SIU clears Toronto police officer who punched teen multiple times after attempted break-in

Ontario's police watchdog decided against charging a Toronto police officer who was involved in an altercation with a teenager that saw the cop punch the 15-year-old six times, resulting in serious injuries. The...

7h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Grey Cup fever, film festivals, and the holiday season gets into full swing
Weekend need-to-know: Grey Cup fever, film festivals, and the holiday season gets into full swing

Movie buffs will have their pick of the litter as several film festivals are happening this weekend across the city and pet owners will have a chance to get a photo with Santa at the Toronto Christmas...

11h ago

Top Stories

Woman charged with impaired driving after vehicle hit by GO train in Scarborough
Woman charged with impaired driving after vehicle hit by GO train in Scarborough

A woman is in custody for impaired driving after she allegedly left her vehicle on the railway tracks in Scarborough, where it was struck by a GO train. Toronto police were called to the area of Morningside...

5h ago

'Death by fire': Police evacuate Jewish school in North York following emailed bomb threat
'Death by fire': Police evacuate Jewish school in North York following emailed bomb threat

For the second time in just over a month, a threat was made against the same Jewish high school in North York. Approximately 1,300 students at Tanenbaum Community Hebrew Academy of Toronto on Wilmington...

9h ago

SIU clears Toronto police officer who punched teen multiple times after attempted break-in
SIU clears Toronto police officer who punched teen multiple times after attempted break-in

Ontario's police watchdog decided against charging a Toronto police officer who was involved in an altercation with a teenager that saw the cop punch the 15-year-old six times, resulting in serious injuries. The...

7h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Grey Cup fever, film festivals, and the holiday season gets into full swing
Weekend need-to-know: Grey Cup fever, film festivals, and the holiday season gets into full swing

Movie buffs will have their pick of the litter as several film festivals are happening this weekend across the city and pet owners will have a chance to get a photo with Santa at the Toronto Christmas...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

3:11
TTC boss Rick Leary speaks out after secret board meeting last month
TTC boss Rick Leary speaks out after secret board meeting last month

With the launch of an investigation into his conduct, Leary said he would cooperate with the board while answering questions at a TTC event on Friday. Mark McAllister reports.

9h ago

3:08
Bomb threats at Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque leave communities shaken
Bomb threats at Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque leave communities shaken

Bomb threats at a Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque lead to evacuations and police investigations. Shauna Hunt with the latest from the shaken communities.

9h ago

2:19
Largest seizure of hard drugs in Toronto Police history
Largest seizure of hard drugs in Toronto Police history

Toronto Police are recording the largest seizure of cocaine and crystal meth in the service’s history, through Project Finito. Faiza Amin speaks with investigators on the results of the drug bust that has an estimated street value of $90 million.

11h ago

3:03
'My bathroom is a mess': More people in GTA complain about local contractor
'My bathroom is a mess': More people in GTA complain about local contractor

CityNews first told you about complaints regarding a local bathroom contractor back in August. Now more customers are speaking out.

13h ago

2:21
Ontario increasing wages for early childhood educators
Ontario increasing wages for early childhood educators

Demand is rising for $10 a day childcare, in a bid In a bid to ease the shortage of early childhood educators, the province is boosting their hourly pay. However, advocates say it won’t be enough to attract and retain underpaid workers.
More Videos