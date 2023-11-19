Australia beats India to win Cricket World Cup for sixth time as Head hits 137

By Chetan Narula, The Associated Press

Posted November 19, 2023 11:50 am.

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Australia won the Cricket World Cup for a record-extending sixth time Sunday, ending India’s dominant run in its home tournament with a six-wicket victory in a low-scoring final on the back of Travis Head’s 137.

A heavily pro-Indian crowd inside the 132,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium was silenced as Head combined with Marnus Labuschagne (58 not out ) in a 192-run partnership to chase down the target of 241.

Australia was wobbling on 47-3 after seven overs but Head and Labuschagne dug in to help their country regain its status as the king of one-day international cricket, adding to its 50-over world titles in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015.

Head was dismissed off what proved to be the next-to-last ball of the match, caught in the deep while attempting to hit a title-clinching boundary. In came Glenn Maxwell and he ran two off his first ball, securing a victory that prompted fireworks above the world’s largest cricket venue.

The Indians won all 10 of their matches before the final and were seeking a third trophy in their fourth appearance in a title match that brought a country of 1.4 billion people to a virtual standstill. They were outplayed in every department by Australia, though, restricted to 240 all out on a slow pitch after losing the toss with only Virat Kohli (54) and Lokesh Rahul (66) making half-centuries.

Head became only the seventh player to score a century in a men’s World Cup final – and third Australian after Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist – and delivered a significant moment in India’s innings when taking a diving catch running back from cover to remove captain Rohit Sharma (47).

Head’s ton saw him join an illustrious list, which also comprises West Indies’ Clive Lloyd and Viv Richards, as well as Sri Lanka’s Aravinda de Silva and Mahela Jayawardene.

Ponting’s 140 not out had also helped Australia beat India in the 2003 final. Jayawardene’s century is the only one in a losing cause with India winning the 2011 final.

Australia finished the 2023 tournament with a run of nine straight wins, after starting with back-to-back defeats to India and South Africa.

India won the World Cup in 1983 and 2011. Its last major success was winning the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

Top Stories

Why you may not be fully compensated if an airline loses your luggage
Why you may not be fully compensated if an airline loses your luggage

A Toronto woman is likely out thousands of dollars in compensation after WestJet mistakenly sent her luggage thousands of miles in the opposite direction. Lorraine Pederson says after landing in Winnipeg...

0m ago

31 'very sick' babies evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital, trauma patients remain
31 'very sick' babies evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital, trauma patients remain

Health officials said Sunday that 31 "very sick" premature babies were safely transferred from Gaza's main hospital to another in the south and will later go to Egypt, as scores of critically wounded...

2m ago

Tentative deal reached, strike averted at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario
Tentative deal reached, strike averted at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario

A tentative agreement has been reached with almost 1,300 workers at 17 No Frills grocery stores in Ontario. Details of the agreement have not been released. A ratification vote is expected to take place...

3h ago

New TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT bus replacement plan begins on Sunday
New TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT bus replacement plan begins on Sunday

The TTC will be extending eight bus routes to Kennedy station from Scarborough Centre station, but 903 express buses will be partly reduced.

