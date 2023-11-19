Congo’s presidential candidates kick off campaigning a month before election

Supporters of president Felix Tshisekedi gather in a stadium to attend a campaign rally ahead of the presidential elections, in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Samy Ntumba Shambuyi)

By Jean-yves Kamale And Justin Kabumba, The Associated Press

Posted November 19, 2023 1:22 pm.

Last Updated November 19, 2023 1:26 pm.

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and a politician hoping to unseat him next month launched their campaigns Sunday as the incumbent leader faces ongoing violence in eastern Congo and a divided field of opposition candidates.

Opposition party representatives who met in South Africa in recent days failed to unite behind a single challenger to Tshisekedi for the country’s Dec. 20 presidential election. The candidates represented at the talks included Martin Fayulu, a former oil executive who lost to Thisekedi five years ago; businessman Moise Katumbi; Nobel Peace Prize winner Denis Mukwege; former Prime Minister Matata Ponyo; and Kassai legislator Delly Sesanga.

In a speech to supporters at Martyrs’ Stadium in Kinshasa on Sunday, the incumbent president accused Rwanda’s leader, President Paul Kageme, of destabilizing Congo. Congo has alleged that Rwandan forces are backing M23 rebels in the country’s east, a claim Rwanda denies.

“I have broken with Paul Kagame because he took advantage of my good faith to destabilize North Kivu,” Tshisekedi declared, referring to a province in eastern Congo.

He also accused other candidates of supporting Rwanda, though he did not name any of them. His focus on the rebels and the fighting in the east underscored the role it is likely to play in campaigning and the election.

Tshisekedi was declared winner of Congo’s 2018 election after President Joseph Kabila relinquished power under international pressure after 18 years. Fayulu, who also ran in the election, maintained that he had won and challenged the result but lost.

On Sunday, Fayulu launched another bid for the presidency in the town of Bandundu in southwestern Congo.

“It’s time to build a great Congo, a strong Congo, a prosperous Congo,” he declared. “It’s time to unite the north, south, east, west and center of the country. Now is the time to restore (Congo) to its rightful place in Africa and the world.”

Legislative candidates in the volatile east began putting up posters and photos starting at midnight. The fighting between the military and the M23 rebels is approaching the city of Goma, giving local voters other matters to worry about besides the general election.

“We’re worried because the M23 war is on Goma’s doorstep, and what’s more, this campaign isn’t like the one in previous years,” resident Kasereka Amani said. “People are afraid. They think that the enemy may take advantage of this campaign to attack the town.”

Tshisekedi raised the possibility of excluding the rebel-controlled territories of Masisi and Rutshuru from participating in the elections for security reasons.

Bertrand Bisimwa, the rebel group’s president, said Saturday that “the areas conquered by the M23 in eastern Congo will be led by men chosen by the M23.”

___

Kabumba reported from Goma, Congo.

Jean-yves Kamale And Justin Kabumba, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Why you may not be fully compensated if an airline loses your luggage
Why you may not be fully compensated if an airline loses your luggage

A Toronto woman is likely out thousands of dollars in compensation after WestJet mistakenly sent her luggage thousands of miles in the opposite direction. Lorraine Pederson says after landing in Winnipeg...

1h ago

31 'very sick' babies evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital, trauma patients remain
31 'very sick' babies evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital, trauma patients remain

Health officials said Sunday that 31 “very sick” premature babies were safely transferred from Gaza's main hospital to another in the south and will later go to Egypt, as scores of critically wounded...

1h ago

Tentative deal reached, strike averted at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario
Tentative deal reached, strike averted at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario

A tentative agreement has been reached with almost 1,300 workers at 17 No Frills grocery stores in Ontario. Details of the agreement have not been released. A ratification vote is expected to take place...

5h ago

New TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT bus replacement plan begins on Sunday
New TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT bus replacement plan begins on Sunday

The TTC will be extending eight bus routes to Kennedy station from Scarborough Centre station, but 903 express buses will be partly reduced.

Top Stories

Why you may not be fully compensated if an airline loses your luggage
Why you may not be fully compensated if an airline loses your luggage

A Toronto woman is likely out thousands of dollars in compensation after WestJet mistakenly sent her luggage thousands of miles in the opposite direction. Lorraine Pederson says after landing in Winnipeg...

1h ago

31 'very sick' babies evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital, trauma patients remain
31 'very sick' babies evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital, trauma patients remain

Health officials said Sunday that 31 “very sick” premature babies were safely transferred from Gaza's main hospital to another in the south and will later go to Egypt, as scores of critically wounded...

1h ago

Tentative deal reached, strike averted at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario
Tentative deal reached, strike averted at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario

A tentative agreement has been reached with almost 1,300 workers at 17 No Frills grocery stores in Ontario. Details of the agreement have not been released. A ratification vote is expected to take place...

5h ago

New TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT bus replacement plan begins on Sunday
New TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT bus replacement plan begins on Sunday

The TTC will be extending eight bus routes to Kennedy station from Scarborough Centre station, but 903 express buses will be partly reduced.

Most Watched Today

1:55
Students help prepare meals for food banks and shelters
Students help prepare meals for food banks and shelters

Close to 100 students at Thistletown Collegiate Institute gave up their time on Saturday to help prepare five thousand meals for 11 food banks and shelters in Toronto. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

18h ago

5:18
Toronto study calls for ‘transportation justice’ for evening, night shift workers
Toronto study calls for ‘transportation justice’ for evening, night shift workers

A study by the University of Toronto and Mobilizing Justice is taking a look at where shift workers live and how they are being served by transit. Nick Westoll takes a deeper look at the issue.
3:11
TTC boss Rick Leary speaks out after secret board meeting last month
TTC boss Rick Leary speaks out after secret board meeting last month

With the launch of an investigation into his conduct, Leary said he would cooperate with the board while answering questions at a TTC event on Friday. Mark McAllister reports.
3:08
Bomb threats at Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque leave communities shaken
Bomb threats at Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque leave communities shaken

Bomb threats at a Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque lead to evacuations and police investigations. Shauna Hunt with the latest from the shaken communities.
2:19
Largest seizure of hard drugs in Toronto Police history
Largest seizure of hard drugs in Toronto Police history

Toronto Police are recording the largest seizure of cocaine and crystal meth in the service’s history, through Project Finito. Faiza Amin speaks with investigators on the results of the drug bust that has an estimated street value of $90 million.
More Videos