Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023 in Ottawa. Freeland will present the government's fall economic statement on Tuesday afternoon. The statement is expected to provide an update on the state of the economy and the government's economic plan since the spring budget. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 19, 2023 10:00 am.

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Inflation

Statistics Canada will release its latest reading on inflation Tuesday morning when it releases its consumer price index for October. The annual inflation rate was 3.8 per cent in September, down from four per cent in August.

Fall economic statement

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will present the government’s fall economic statement on Tuesday afternoon. The statement is expected to provide an update on the state of the economy and the government’s economic plan since the spring budget.

Macklem speech

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem is scheduled to give a speech to the Saint John Region Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday. The speech comes ahead of the central bank’s final interest rate decision this year on Dec. 6. The Bank of Canada kept its key interest rate target on hold at five per cent at its October rate announcement, but said it was prepared to raise it if needed.

Indigenomics conference

The Indigenomics Institute holds a two-day conference in Toronto starting on Wednesday. The Indigenomics on Bay Street Conference is focused on bringing together leaders across the corporate sector, governments and Indigenous businesses to work together on economic reconciliation. 

Retail sales

Statistics Canada is scheduled to release its retail sales report for September on Friday, which also happens to be Black Friday, this year. The agency’s early estimate for September retail sales that it released last month suggested sales were unchanged for the month, but it cautioned the figure would be revised. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2023.

The Canadian Press

