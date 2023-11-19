Investigators probe for motive behind shooting at New Hampshire psychiatric hospital

A police officer manning a roadblock talks with an employee of New Hampshire Hospital who was trying to get to work, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Concord, N.H. A shooter killed one person Friday in the lobby of the psychiatric hospital and then was fatally shot by a state trooper, officials said. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 19, 2023 2:45 pm.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Investigators in New Hampshire were probing for answers Sunday as to why a man shot a security guard to death at a New Hampshire psychiatric hospital moments before being killed by a state police trooper.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Saturday that 33-year-old John Madore entered New Hampshire Hospital on Friday afternoon and killed Bradley Haas, a state Department of Safety security officer who was working at the front lobby entrance of the facility.

Michael Garrity, a spokesperson for the attorney general’s office, said Sunday that the investigation into the shooting “is active and ongoing.”

Autopsies determined that the cause of death for both Haas and Madore was multiple gunshot wounds, according to Formella’s office.

In 2016, Madore faced assault charges that were later dismissed, according to a court summary of the case. The summary, without elaborating, indicates that a judge had ordered Madore to be transported from New Hampshire Hospital for a court hearing.

Madore was most recently living in a hotel in the Seacoast region and also had lived in Concord, according to Formella. He was wielding a 9mm pistol and had additional ammunition on him when he shot Haas, who was unarmed.

Police also found an AR-style rifle, a tactical vest and several ammunition magazines in a U-Haul truck in the hospital’s parking lot and were investigating connections between the truck and Madore.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. and was contained to the front lobby of the 185-bed facility, according to investigators. CPR was performed on Haas, who later died at Concord Hospital.

On the day of the shooting, there were 152 patient beds occupied at the hospital according to a daily patient census report by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. The facility is the only state-run psychiatric hospital for adults in New Hampshire,

“We have a lot of work to do to really figure out who this man was, why he might have done what he did, what led up to this incident,” Formella said Saturday, adding that the Haas family has requested privacy.

Haas lived in Franklin, a small city about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Concord. He worked as a police officer for 28 years and rose to become police chief, according to the attorney general’s office.

Friday’s shooting was the latest act of violence at a U.S. hospital. Medical centers nationwide have struggled to adapt to the growing threats, which have helped make health care one of the nation’s most violent fields.

It came weeks after 18 people were killed and 13 others injured in a mass shooting in neighboring Maine.

New Hampshire House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm said he and fellow Democrats mourn the death of Haas.

“Our hearts are with his colleagues, staff, and volunteers at the hospital as they cope with this tragedy while continuing their critical care for our state’s mental health patients,” Wilhelm said in statement.

Top Stories

Why you may not be fully compensated if an airline loses your luggage
Why you may not be fully compensated if an airline loses your luggage

A Toronto woman is likely out thousands of dollars in compensation after WestJet mistakenly sent her luggage thousands of miles in the opposite direction. Lorraine Pederson says after landing in Winnipeg...

3h ago

31 'very sick' babies evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital, trauma patients remain
31 'very sick' babies evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital, trauma patients remain

Health officials said Sunday that 31 “very sick” premature babies were safely transferred from Gaza's main hospital to another in the south and will later go to Egypt, as scores of critically wounded...

3h ago

Tentative deal reached, strike averted at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario
Tentative deal reached, strike averted at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario

A tentative agreement has been reached with almost 1,300 workers at 17 No Frills grocery stores in Ontario. Details of the agreement have not been released. A ratification vote is expected to take place...

7h ago

New TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT bus replacement plan begins on Sunday
New TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT bus replacement plan begins on Sunday

The TTC will be extending eight bus routes to Kennedy station from Scarborough Centre station, but 903 express buses will be partly reduced.

