Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios wins Miss Universe crown

Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios reacts after being crowned Miss Universe at the 72nd Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in San Salvador, El Salvador, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted November 19, 2023 9:34 am.

Last Updated November 19, 2023 9:42 am.

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios won the Miss Universe competition late Saturday night in El Salvador, the first to wear the crown from her country.

Palacios is a 23-year-old communicologist, who said she wants to work to promote mental health after suffering debilitating bouts of anxiety herself.

Miss Thailand, Anntonia Porsild, was first runner-up and Miss Australia, Moraya Wilson, the second runner-up.

Eighty-four women competed for the crown in the 72nd edition of the competition.

Palacios appeared to secure the win when she confidently answered the question of which woman’s shoes would she like to spend a year in by saying Mary Wollstonecraft, the 18th-century English writer and philosopher. Wollstonecraft was an advocate of women’s rights and is considered one of the forerunners of feminism.

Palacios said she wants to work to close the salary gap between the genders so that women can work in any area.

Miss Universe was last held in El Salvador in 1975. This year’s event was another opportunity for President Nayib Bukele to tout changes made under his administration, especially greatly improving the country’s safety.

“El Salvador has changed for good and we have shown it again,” Bukele said Saturday night. “Miss Universe has given us the opportunity to show the world what we are capable of. Thank you for choosing to be part of El Salvador’s rebirth.”

Bukele is running for reelection despite constitutional term limits and is widely popular for his crackdown on the country’s gangs. But he has faced international criticism for eroding checks and balances on his power and not respecting human rights.

More than 72,000 people have been arrested without due process since a state of emergency was declared in March 2022 in response to a surge in gang violence. The special powers it granted Bukele remain in place.

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Tentative deal reached, strike averted at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario
Tentative deal reached, strike averted at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario

A tentative agreement has been reached with almost 1,300 workers at 17 No Frills grocery stores in Ontario. Details of the agreement have not been released. A ratification vote is expected to take place...

2h ago

Health workers evacuate 31 'very sick' babies from Gaza's largest hospital
Health workers evacuate 31 'very sick' babies from Gaza's largest hospital

Thirty-one premature babies were safely transferred from Gaza's main hospital to another in the south on Sunday, and will be moved to Egypt, health officials said, as scores of other critically wounded...

1h ago

135 Canadians on list of people cleared to leave Gaza via Egypt on Sunday
135 Canadians on list of people cleared to leave Gaza via Egypt on Sunday

A new batch of people with ties to Canada desperate to flee escalating violence in the Gaza Strip has been approved to leave the besieged territory as of today.  The names of 135 Canadians are...

3h ago

Final Ontario Liberal leadership debate set for today
Final Ontario Liberal leadership debate set for today

The Ontario Liberal Party's final leadership debate is set for this afternoon. Four candidates remain vying for the job, with two candidates recently forming an alliance in an effort to take down perceived...

1h ago

Top Stories

Tentative deal reached, strike averted at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario
Tentative deal reached, strike averted at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario

A tentative agreement has been reached with almost 1,300 workers at 17 No Frills grocery stores in Ontario. Details of the agreement have not been released. A ratification vote is expected to take place...

2h ago

Health workers evacuate 31 'very sick' babies from Gaza's largest hospital
Health workers evacuate 31 'very sick' babies from Gaza's largest hospital

Thirty-one premature babies were safely transferred from Gaza's main hospital to another in the south on Sunday, and will be moved to Egypt, health officials said, as scores of other critically wounded...

1h ago

135 Canadians on list of people cleared to leave Gaza via Egypt on Sunday
135 Canadians on list of people cleared to leave Gaza via Egypt on Sunday

A new batch of people with ties to Canada desperate to flee escalating violence in the Gaza Strip has been approved to leave the besieged territory as of today.  The names of 135 Canadians are...

3h ago

Final Ontario Liberal leadership debate set for today
Final Ontario Liberal leadership debate set for today

The Ontario Liberal Party's final leadership debate is set for this afternoon. Four candidates remain vying for the job, with two candidates recently forming an alliance in an effort to take down perceived...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

5:18
Toronto study calls for ‘transportation justice’ for evening, night shift workers
Toronto study calls for ‘transportation justice’ for evening, night shift workers

A study by the University of Toronto and Mobilizing Justice is taking a look at where shift workers live and how they are being served by transit. Nick Westoll takes a deeper look at the issue.
3:11
TTC boss Rick Leary speaks out after secret board meeting last month
TTC boss Rick Leary speaks out after secret board meeting last month

With the launch of an investigation into his conduct, Leary said he would cooperate with the board while answering questions at a TTC event on Friday. Mark McAllister reports.
3:08
Bomb threats at Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque leave communities shaken
Bomb threats at Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque leave communities shaken

Bomb threats at a Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque lead to evacuations and police investigations. Shauna Hunt with the latest from the shaken communities.
2:19
Largest seizure of hard drugs in Toronto Police history
Largest seizure of hard drugs in Toronto Police history

Toronto Police are recording the largest seizure of cocaine and crystal meth in the service’s history, through Project Finito. Faiza Amin speaks with investigators on the results of the drug bust that has an estimated street value of $90 million.
3:03
'My bathroom is a mess': More people in GTA complain about local contractor
'My bathroom is a mess': More people in GTA complain about local contractor

CityNews first told you about complaints regarding a local bathroom contractor back in August. Now more customers are speaking out.
More Videos