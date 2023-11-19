Mother of teen killed during a traffic stop in France leads a protest against officer’s release

CAPTION CORRECTS DATE A protestor holds a placard reading " The French state owes explanations to youth and all citizens" during a demonstration called by the mother of Nahel M, a 17-year-old teenage driver who was shot dead by a policeman in June, after the police officer suspected in the shooting death was released from custody pending further investigation, in Nanterre, west of Paris, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The killing of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk in June touched off rioting around France that highlighted anger over police violence, poverty and discrimination against people with immigrant backgrounds. The placard reads "The police kills". (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

By Angela Charlton, The Associated Press

Posted November 19, 2023 2:53 pm.

Last Updated November 19, 2023 2:56 pm.

NANTERRE, France (AP) — The mother of a 17-year-old who was killed during a traffic stop in France led a protest Sunday to call for justice after after the police officer suspected in the fatal shooting of her son was released from custody pending further investigation.

The death of Nahel Merzouk June touched off rioting around the country that highlighted anger over police violence, poverty and discrimination against people with immigrant backgrounds. Merzouk was of North African origin.

A few hundred people rallied Sunday at the site where he was killed, Nelson Mandela Square in the Paris suburb of Nanterre. Police vans lined nearby streets. Shouts briefly erupted when objects were thrown at police, but the gathering was overall peaceful.

The late teenager’s mother, Mounia, choked with emotion as she described missing her son. She led the group in chants of ‘’Justice for Nahel.”

Those in the crowd included people who have experienced police violence, such as music producer Michel Zecler, as well as left-wing activists and mothers fearful their children could experience the same fate as Merzouk.

Several described dismay at a far-right crowdfunding campaign that raised $1.6 million for the police officer before he got out of custody.

“We don’t understand his release,” Nanterre resident Nadia Essa said. ‘’It’s a bad signal to young people.”

She said she refused to let her 17-year-old son, who has Moroccan roots, go out for weeks after Merzouk’s death. ‘’We are longer comforted when we pass by the police.”

Video of the day Merzouk died showed two motorcycle officers at the window of the car he was driving, one with his gun pointed at the teenager. As the car pulled forward, the officer fired.

The officer, who has been identified only as Florian M., was jailed two days later and given a preliminary charge of voluntary homicide. On Wednesday, the Nanterre prosecutor’s office said magistrates concluded that his continued detention “no longer fulfills the legal criteria” under which he was held.

Preliminary charges in French law mean magistrates have strong reason to suspect wrongdoing but allow more time for further investigation. It is unclear whether or when the case will go to trial.

Protests over Merzouk’s death quickly morphed into rioting that spread to towns around France, driven by a mainly teenage backlash against a French state that many say routinely discriminates against them, and amplified by social networks.

The mayhem subsided after a massive police deployment, and left 100 million euros ($109 million) in damage to schools, stores and other public buildings, many of which have not been repaired. The government has promised a raft of measures in response to the summer events, mostly focused on tougher policing and prosecution.

’’We all know someone in our families or entourage who has been touched by police violence, because you are Arab or Black,” Ibrahim Assebbane, a 22-year-old computer science student from Nanterre, said during Sunday’s protest.

‘’The only time they heard us was when there were riots,” Assebbane said. “We don’t support that, but we understand” where the anger was coming from.

Angela Charlton, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Why you may not be fully compensated if an airline loses your luggage
Why you may not be fully compensated if an airline loses your luggage

A Toronto woman is likely out thousands of dollars in compensation after WestJet mistakenly sent her luggage thousands of miles in the opposite direction. Lorraine Pederson says after landing in Winnipeg...

3h ago

31 'very sick' babies evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital, trauma patients remain
31 'very sick' babies evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital, trauma patients remain

Health officials said Sunday that 31 “very sick” premature babies were safely transferred from Gaza's main hospital to another in the south and will later go to Egypt, as scores of critically wounded...

3h ago

Tentative deal reached, strike averted at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario
Tentative deal reached, strike averted at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario

A tentative agreement has been reached with almost 1,300 workers at 17 No Frills grocery stores in Ontario. Details of the agreement have not been released. A ratification vote is expected to take place...

7h ago

New TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT bus replacement plan begins on Sunday
New TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT bus replacement plan begins on Sunday

The TTC will be extending eight bus routes to Kennedy station from Scarborough Centre station, but 903 express buses will be partly reduced.

