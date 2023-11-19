No Frills reaches deal with Unifor workers to avert strike at 17 Ontario stores

A No Frills store is shown in Toronto on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Unifor announced a strike deadline on Thursday, calling for higher wages and better working conditions for No Frills employees at 17 stores in Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Joe O'Connal

By Rosa Saba and Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

Posted November 19, 2023 9:47 am.

Last Updated November 19, 2023 10:42 am.

TORONTO — Unifor has reached a tentative deal on behalf of almost 1,300 No Frills workers across Ontario, the union said Sunday, averting a looming strike that was set to get underway in less than 24 hours. 

The union had announced the strike deadline on Thursday, calling for higher wages and better working conditions for employees at 17 stores. The job action could have started as early as Monday.

No Frills is the discount grocery banner owned by Loblaw Cos. Ltd., the largest grocery company in Canada.

“No Frills workers knew that the public would have their back in their demand for their fair share of Loblaw’s enormous profits,” said Gord Currie, Unifor Local 414 president.

“Workers made it very clear that they were ready to strike, if necessary, in order to achieve our necessary demands for decent work and pay.”

The 17 stores include locations in Toronto, Whitby, Ont., Niagara Falls, Ont. and elsewhere. 

Unifor previously cited growing profits at Loblaw amid the rising cost of living as the reason for their wage demands, saying workers were fed up with the disparity between their pay and the company’s earnings. 

The No Frills workers — most of which are part-time — will now vote on the tentative deal from Monday to Saturday. Details of the deal were not released due to the coming vote.

“Our bargaining committee at No Frills was determined to build on what grocery store workers had achieved this past summer with Metro,” Unifor National President Lana Payne said in a statement.

“This tentative agreement delivers pattern wages and many other improvements for our members.”

Loblaw did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Metro workers at 27 stores across the Toronto area reached a five-year deal after a month-long strike this past summer.

About 2,700 workers there got an immediate raise of $1.50 an hour. full-time and senior part-time workers will get an additional 50-cent raise in January, bringing their total pay increase over the coming months to $2-an-hour.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2023. Nov. 19, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:L)

Rosa Saba and Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Tentative deal reached, strike averted at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario
Tentative deal reached, strike averted at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario

A tentative agreement has been reached with almost 1,300 workers at 17 No Frills grocery stores in Ontario. Details of the agreement have not been released. A ratification vote is expected to take place...

2h ago

Health workers evacuate 31 'very sick' babies from Gaza's largest hospital
Health workers evacuate 31 'very sick' babies from Gaza's largest hospital

Thirty-one premature babies were safely transferred from Gaza's main hospital to another in the south on Sunday, and will be moved to Egypt, health officials said, as scores of other critically wounded...

1h ago

135 Canadians on list of people cleared to leave Gaza via Egypt on Sunday
135 Canadians on list of people cleared to leave Gaza via Egypt on Sunday

A new batch of people with ties to Canada desperate to flee escalating violence in the Gaza Strip has been approved to leave the besieged territory as of today.  The names of 135 Canadians are...

3h ago

Final Ontario Liberal leadership debate set for today
Final Ontario Liberal leadership debate set for today

The Ontario Liberal Party's final leadership debate is set for this afternoon. Four candidates remain vying for the job, with two candidates recently forming an alliance in an effort to take down perceived...

1h ago

Top Stories

Tentative deal reached, strike averted at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario
Tentative deal reached, strike averted at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario

A tentative agreement has been reached with almost 1,300 workers at 17 No Frills grocery stores in Ontario. Details of the agreement have not been released. A ratification vote is expected to take place...

2h ago

Health workers evacuate 31 'very sick' babies from Gaza's largest hospital
Health workers evacuate 31 'very sick' babies from Gaza's largest hospital

Thirty-one premature babies were safely transferred from Gaza's main hospital to another in the south on Sunday, and will be moved to Egypt, health officials said, as scores of other critically wounded...

1h ago

135 Canadians on list of people cleared to leave Gaza via Egypt on Sunday
135 Canadians on list of people cleared to leave Gaza via Egypt on Sunday

A new batch of people with ties to Canada desperate to flee escalating violence in the Gaza Strip has been approved to leave the besieged territory as of today.  The names of 135 Canadians are...

3h ago

Final Ontario Liberal leadership debate set for today
Final Ontario Liberal leadership debate set for today

The Ontario Liberal Party's final leadership debate is set for this afternoon. Four candidates remain vying for the job, with two candidates recently forming an alliance in an effort to take down perceived...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

5:18
Toronto study calls for ‘transportation justice’ for evening, night shift workers
Toronto study calls for ‘transportation justice’ for evening, night shift workers

A study by the University of Toronto and Mobilizing Justice is taking a look at where shift workers live and how they are being served by transit. Nick Westoll takes a deeper look at the issue.
3:11
TTC boss Rick Leary speaks out after secret board meeting last month
TTC boss Rick Leary speaks out after secret board meeting last month

With the launch of an investigation into his conduct, Leary said he would cooperate with the board while answering questions at a TTC event on Friday. Mark McAllister reports.
3:08
Bomb threats at Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque leave communities shaken
Bomb threats at Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque leave communities shaken

Bomb threats at a Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque lead to evacuations and police investigations. Shauna Hunt with the latest from the shaken communities.
2:19
Largest seizure of hard drugs in Toronto Police history
Largest seizure of hard drugs in Toronto Police history

Toronto Police are recording the largest seizure of cocaine and crystal meth in the service’s history, through Project Finito. Faiza Amin speaks with investigators on the results of the drug bust that has an estimated street value of $90 million.
3:03
'My bathroom is a mess': More people in GTA complain about local contractor
'My bathroom is a mess': More people in GTA complain about local contractor

CityNews first told you about complaints regarding a local bathroom contractor back in August. Now more customers are speaking out.
More Videos