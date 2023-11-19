Notable quotes from former first lady Rosalynn Carter

By The Associated Press

Posted November 19, 2023 3:42 pm.

Last Updated November 19, 2023 3:57 pm.

Rosalynn Carter, from her 1984 book, “First Lady from Plains”

On the campaign: “Later I was thankful for those early months when there were no large crowds, although I wanted them at the time, and when there were no press with me to record every slipup or misstatement. I was soon able to anticipate questions and to answer them, falteringly at times, but I learned. I also developed a standard stump speech and learned to get my message across in the often small time allotted no matter what questions were asked.”

On her relationship with the president: “I often acted as a sounding board for him. While explaining a particular issue to me, he could think it through himself; and I and the rest of the family often argued with him more strenuously than his advisers or staff did. To us he was the same participant in our nightly dinner table discussions that he had always been. I soon discovered that it was easier for me to learn about people’s needs as I traveled than it was for him. … A president, no matter who he is, can become very isolated if he’s not careful.”

On criticism that she was too powerful: “Jimmy and I had always worked side by side; it’s a tradition in Southern families, and one that is not seen as in any way demeaning to the man. Once the press and our persistent opponents heard about my attendance at the (Cabinet) meetings, very soon it was rumored that I was ‘telling’ Jimmy what to do! They obviously didn’t know Jimmy!”

On making mental health her top priority: “I wanted to take mental illnesses and emotional disorders out of the closet, to let people know it is all right to admit having a problem without fear of being called crazy. If only we could consider mental illnesses as straightforwardly as we do physical illnesses, those affected could seek help and be treated in an open and effective way.”

Top Stories

Why you may not be fully compensated if an airline loses your luggage
Why you may not be fully compensated if an airline loses your luggage

A Toronto woman is likely out thousands of dollars in compensation after WestJet mistakenly sent her luggage thousands of miles in the opposite direction. Lorraine Pederson says after landing in Winnipeg...

4h ago

Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96

ATLANTA (AP) — Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, has died at the...

1h ago

Escaped llama safely corralled by OPP after wandering onto GTA highway
Escaped llama safely corralled by OPP after wandering onto GTA highway

An escaped llama has been corralled and safely returned home after it made its way onto a busy GTA highway. Callers to the CityNews 680 traffic centre reported seeing a llama in lives lanes of traffic...

40m ago

31 'very sick' babies evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital, trauma patients remain
31 'very sick' babies evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital, trauma patients remain

Health officials said Sunday that 31 “very sick” premature babies were safely transferred from Gaza's main hospital to another in the south and will later go to Egypt, as scores of critically wounded...

4h ago

