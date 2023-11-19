NTSB investigators focus on `design problem’ with braking system after Chicago commuter train crash

A person is taken away via ambulance after a Chicago Transit Authority train crashed into a piece of equipment that was on the rails near the Howard CTA station on the North Side, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 in Chicago. (Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 19, 2023 12:54 pm.

Last Updated November 19, 2023 12:56 pm.

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal safety officials investigating a Chicago commuter train crash that injured nearly 40 people when it slammed into snow-removal equipment are focusing on a “design problem” with its braking system.

National Transportation Safety Board Chairperson Jennifer Homendy said the Chicago Transit Authority train was traveling at 26.9 mph (43.3 kilometers per mile) on Thursday when it struck the snow-removal equipment, which was on the tracks conducting training for the winter season.

She said that based on preliminary information she believes that equipment, with six CTA workers onboard, was stopped when the train crashed into it.

Homendy said NTSB’s initial calculations based on the train’s speed and other factors such as the number of passengers on board indicate it was designed to stop within 1,780 feet (542.5 meters) to avoid something its path. But that didn’t happen, and it crashed into the snow-removal equipment.

“Our team was able to determine that it was in fact a design problem. The braking distance should have been longer,” she said Saturday during a briefing with reporters, adding that a “brand new” system on the same tracks would have had 2,745 feet (837 meters) to stop to avoid a crash.

Homendy said NTSB investigators are “very focused on the design issue and the braking and why the train didn’t stop.” She said they are also reviewing CTA’s braking algorithm to determine whether or not it is sufficient.

Investigators know the train’s wheels were slipping as the conductor was braking the train prior to the impact and they have found thick, black “debris residue” on the tracks that are still being assessed, she said.

Homendy said the NTSB has determined there was nothing wrong with CTA’s signal system and how it communicated with the train, but again cautioned that is a preliminary finding that could change.

CTA data shows that during November there have been 50 other times when its trains have had to slow down due to other equipment stopped on the tracks ahead, and none of those resulted in a crash, Homendy said.

She said investigators cannot say yet whether other CTA trains might also have similar braking system issues, but she stressed that CTA’s system is safe.

“I would take the train tonight, tomorrow. I have no safety concerns about taking the train,” Homendy said, noting that 43,000 Americans die in motor vehicle crashes each year.

Homendy said Friday that the NSTB will likely need a year to 18 months to produce a final report with an analysis of what happened, conclusions and recommendations.

In Thursday’s crash, the CTA train was heading south from Skokie when it rear-ended the snow-removal equipment on Chicago’s North Side. Thirty-eight people were hurt; 23 were taken to area hospitals. No one suffered life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Why you may not be fully compensated if an airline loses your luggage
Why you may not be fully compensated if an airline loses your luggage

A Toronto woman is likely out thousands of dollars in compensation after WestJet mistakenly sent her luggage thousands of miles in the opposite direction. Lorraine Pederson says after landing in Winnipeg...

1h ago

31 'very sick' babies evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital, trauma patients remain
31 'very sick' babies evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital, trauma patients remain

Health officials said Sunday that 31 “very sick” premature babies were safely transferred from Gaza's main hospital to another in the south and will later go to Egypt, as scores of critically wounded...

1h ago

Tentative deal reached, strike averted at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario
Tentative deal reached, strike averted at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario

A tentative agreement has been reached with almost 1,300 workers at 17 No Frills grocery stores in Ontario. Details of the agreement have not been released. A ratification vote is expected to take place...

5h ago

New TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT bus replacement plan begins on Sunday
New TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT bus replacement plan begins on Sunday

The TTC will be extending eight bus routes to Kennedy station from Scarborough Centre station, but 903 express buses will be partly reduced.

Top Stories

Why you may not be fully compensated if an airline loses your luggage
Why you may not be fully compensated if an airline loses your luggage

A Toronto woman is likely out thousands of dollars in compensation after WestJet mistakenly sent her luggage thousands of miles in the opposite direction. Lorraine Pederson says after landing in Winnipeg...

1h ago

31 'very sick' babies evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital, trauma patients remain
31 'very sick' babies evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital, trauma patients remain

Health officials said Sunday that 31 “very sick” premature babies were safely transferred from Gaza's main hospital to another in the south and will later go to Egypt, as scores of critically wounded...

1h ago

Tentative deal reached, strike averted at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario
Tentative deal reached, strike averted at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario

A tentative agreement has been reached with almost 1,300 workers at 17 No Frills grocery stores in Ontario. Details of the agreement have not been released. A ratification vote is expected to take place...

5h ago

New TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT bus replacement plan begins on Sunday
New TTC Line 3 Scarborough RT bus replacement plan begins on Sunday

The TTC will be extending eight bus routes to Kennedy station from Scarborough Centre station, but 903 express buses will be partly reduced.

Most Watched Today

1:55
Students help prepare meals for food banks and shelters
Students help prepare meals for food banks and shelters

Close to 100 students at Thistletown Collegiate Institute gave up their time on Saturday to help prepare five thousand meals for 11 food banks and shelters in Toronto. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

18h ago

5:18
Toronto study calls for ‘transportation justice’ for evening, night shift workers
Toronto study calls for ‘transportation justice’ for evening, night shift workers

A study by the University of Toronto and Mobilizing Justice is taking a look at where shift workers live and how they are being served by transit. Nick Westoll takes a deeper look at the issue.
3:11
TTC boss Rick Leary speaks out after secret board meeting last month
TTC boss Rick Leary speaks out after secret board meeting last month

With the launch of an investigation into his conduct, Leary said he would cooperate with the board while answering questions at a TTC event on Friday. Mark McAllister reports.
3:08
Bomb threats at Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque leave communities shaken
Bomb threats at Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque leave communities shaken

Bomb threats at a Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque lead to evacuations and police investigations. Shauna Hunt with the latest from the shaken communities.
2:19
Largest seizure of hard drugs in Toronto Police history
Largest seizure of hard drugs in Toronto Police history

Toronto Police are recording the largest seizure of cocaine and crystal meth in the service’s history, through Project Finito. Faiza Amin speaks with investigators on the results of the drug bust that has an estimated street value of $90 million.
More Videos