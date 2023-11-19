Russian drones target Kyiv as UK Defense Ministry says little chance of front-line change

Posted November 19, 2023 7:35 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian drones targeted Kyiv Sunday as the British Defense Ministry said there were “few immediate prospects” for major change along the Ukrainian front line as the war enters its second winter.

Russia launched 20 Iranian-made Shahed drones overnight, targeting the Ukrainian capital and the Cherkasy and Poltava regions, according to a military statement. Ukrainian anti-aircraft systems shot down 15 of the drones.

The overnight strike on Kyiv is the second attack on the Ukrainian capital in 48 hours, said the city’s Military Administration spokesperson, Serhii Popko.

He said that the drones attacked Kyiv from different directions in waves that were “constantly changing vectors.”

Preliminary reports indicated no casualties or critical damage, he said.

The U.K. Defense Ministry said Sunday that there were “few immediate prospects of major changes in the front line,” with neither Russia nor Ukraine having made meaningful progress on the battlefield.

In a statement, it said that intense fighting was concentrated near Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, Avdiivka in the Dontesk region, and on the left bank of the Dnieper River, where Ukrainian forces have established a bridgehead.

Meanwhile, five people were injured in Russian shelling on the Ukrainian city of Kherson, including a 3-year-old girl.

Aleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson region administration, said the strike damaged a residential apartment block.

Russian air defenses also downed a Ukrainian drone over the Moscow region Sunday night, local officials said.

In a statement, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that debris had hit the Bogorodskiy area bordering the Russian capital.

No casualties were reported.

135 Canadians on list of people cleared to leave Gaza via Egypt on Sunday
135 Canadians on list of people cleared to leave Gaza via Egypt on Sunday

A new batch of people with ties to Canada desperate to flee escalating violence in the Gaza Strip has been approved to leave the besieged territory as of today.  The names of 135 Canadians are...

19m ago

At least 30 premature babies have been evacuated from Gaza's main hospital and are bound for Egypt
At least 30 premature babies have been evacuated from Gaza's main hospital and are bound for Egypt

At least 30 premature babies were evacuated from Gaza's main hospital on Sunday and will be transferred to Egypt, Palestinian health officials said, as scores of other critically wounded patients remained...

8m ago

Freeland to present fall fiscal update Tuesday as cost-of-living dominates politics
Freeland to present fall fiscal update Tuesday as cost-of-living dominates politics

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will table the fall fiscal update on Tuesday, which is expected to focus on housing and affordability as the Liberal government struggles to regain favour with Canadians...

15m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Grey Cup fever, film festivals, and the holiday season gets into full swing
Weekend need-to-know: Grey Cup fever, film festivals, and the holiday season gets into full swing

Movie buffs will have their pick of the litter as several film festivals are happening this weekend across the city and pet owners will have a chance to get a photo with Santa at the Toronto Christmas...

