The Pakistani army kills 4 militants during a raid along the border with Afghanistan

By The Associated Press

Posted November 19, 2023 3:14 am.

Last Updated November 19, 2023 3:26 am.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan security forces killed four militants in a shootout during an overnight raid in the country’s northwest near the border with Afghanistan, the military said Sunday.

A military statement said security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Khaisoor area of North Waziristan district, where they exchanged fire with militants. It said troops seized weapons and ammunition from the militants’ hideout.

The military said one of the most wanted militant commanders, identified by single name of Ibrahim, was among the dead, all of whom were involved in attacks on security forces and civilians. Troops were carrying out sanitization of the surrounding areas to eliminate any hiding militants, it said.

North Waziristan served for decades as a safe haven for militants until the military carried out a major operation after an attack on an army-run school in Peshawar in 2014 killed more than 150 people, mostly schoolchildren.

The army announced after the yearslong operation that it had cleared the region of militants, but attacks continue occasionally, raising concerns that the local Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, found sanctuaries in Afghanistan and are regrouping in the area.

The Pakistani Taliban are a separate group but allies of the Afghan Taliban, which seized power in Afghanistan in 2021 as the U.S. and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout after 20 years of war.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man charged after yelling slurs, moving to assault people outside Toronto mosque: police
Man charged after yelling slurs, moving to assault people outside Toronto mosque: police

Toronto police officers also charged the accused in connection with two other hate-motivated assaults that happened days earlier.

8h ago

Suspect wanted after victim grabbed, seriously injured in fall: Toronto police
Suspect wanted after victim grabbed, seriously injured in fall: Toronto police

Toronto police officers say the incident happened near Bathurst Street and Wellington Street West early on Oct. 29, 2023.

10h ago

Patients, staff leave Gaza's biggest hospital, dozens killed at crowded refugee camp
Patients, staff leave Gaza's biggest hospital, dozens killed at crowded refugee camp

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) _ Hundreds of patients, medical staff and people displaced by Israel's war against Hamas left Gaza's largest hospital Saturday, with one evacuee describing a panicked and chaotic...

8h ago

Woman charged in midtown Starbucks vandalism
Woman charged in midtown Starbucks vandalism

A 25-year-old woman is facing a mischief charge after a coffee shop in a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood was vandalized. Police say they were called to the Starbucks location at Eglinton Avenue West...

15h ago

Top Stories

Man charged after yelling slurs, moving to assault people outside Toronto mosque: police
Man charged after yelling slurs, moving to assault people outside Toronto mosque: police

Toronto police officers also charged the accused in connection with two other hate-motivated assaults that happened days earlier.

8h ago

Suspect wanted after victim grabbed, seriously injured in fall: Toronto police
Suspect wanted after victim grabbed, seriously injured in fall: Toronto police

Toronto police officers say the incident happened near Bathurst Street and Wellington Street West early on Oct. 29, 2023.

10h ago

Patients, staff leave Gaza's biggest hospital, dozens killed at crowded refugee camp
Patients, staff leave Gaza's biggest hospital, dozens killed at crowded refugee camp

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) _ Hundreds of patients, medical staff and people displaced by Israel's war against Hamas left Gaza's largest hospital Saturday, with one evacuee describing a panicked and chaotic...

8h ago

Woman charged in midtown Starbucks vandalism
Woman charged in midtown Starbucks vandalism

A 25-year-old woman is facing a mischief charge after a coffee shop in a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood was vandalized. Police say they were called to the Starbucks location at Eglinton Avenue West...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

5:18
Toronto study calls for ‘transportation justice’ for evening, night shift workers
Toronto study calls for ‘transportation justice’ for evening, night shift workers

A study by the University of Toronto and Mobilizing Justice is taking a look at where shift workers live and how they are being served by transit. Nick Westoll takes a deeper look at the issue.
3:11
TTC boss Rick Leary speaks out after secret board meeting last month
TTC boss Rick Leary speaks out after secret board meeting last month

With the launch of an investigation into his conduct, Leary said he would cooperate with the board while answering questions at a TTC event on Friday. Mark McAllister reports.
3:08
Bomb threats at Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque leave communities shaken
Bomb threats at Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque leave communities shaken

Bomb threats at a Toronto Jewish school and York Region Mosque lead to evacuations and police investigations. Shauna Hunt with the latest from the shaken communities.
2:19
Largest seizure of hard drugs in Toronto Police history
Largest seizure of hard drugs in Toronto Police history

Toronto Police are recording the largest seizure of cocaine and crystal meth in the service’s history, through Project Finito. Faiza Amin speaks with investigators on the results of the drug bust that has an estimated street value of $90 million.
3:03
'My bathroom is a mess': More people in GTA complain about local contractor
'My bathroom is a mess': More people in GTA complain about local contractor

CityNews first told you about complaints regarding a local bathroom contractor back in August. Now more customers are speaking out.
More Videos